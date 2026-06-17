Jurgen Klopp's first bold move: RB Leipzig head coach sacked

·24·Sport
Jurgen Klopp's first bold move: RB Leipzig head coach sacked

RB Leipzig, one of the leading clubs in the German Bundesliga, has announced an unexpected decision: head coach Ole Werner has been relieved of his duties after one year in charge. Although the team secured a Champions League spot in the concluded season, the club management stated they were dissatisfied with the pace of development. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

This change is being implemented as part of the new strategy of Jurgen Klopp, who has taken over the leadership of football operations within the Red Bull system. According to Goal.com, assistants Patrick Kolmann and Tom Sixon have also left the team along with Ole Werner. Club sporting director Marcel Sabitzer emphasized that the team needs a fresh tactical approach and a new stage of development.

New coach: Martin Demichelis returns

RB Leipzig management did not search for long to fill Werner's vacancy. Former Bayern Munich defender, Argentine Martin Demichelis, is expected to be appointed as the club's new head coach. According to Sky Sport, Leipzig is prepared to pay a compensation fee of 2.5 million euros to bring the specialist from the Spanish club Mallorca.

45-year-old Martin Demichelis is no stranger to German football. He played for Bayern for many years and later worked as a coach in the club's youth system. His successful tenure at River Plate and his views on modern football caught the attention of Jurgen Klopp and the Red Bull management.

Negotiations between the parties have now entered the final stage. A contract with Demichelis is expected to be signed until 2028. This will be the specialist's first serious test in the Bundesliga, as RB Leipzig aims for high goals not only in the German championship but also on the international stage.

This appointment is seen as the beginning of major changes within the Red Bull system. The new management led by Jurgen Klopp aims to shape the team's distinct tactical identity by the 2026-2027 season. While this news may be unexpected for RB Leipzig fans, experts believe the arrival of the Argentine coach will bring fresh blood to the team.

RB LeipzigBundesligaMartin DemichelisJurgen KloppTransfer
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

USA National Team Prepares for World Cup: Christian Pulisic's Status and Messi's MasteryUSA National Team Prepares for World Cup: Christian Pulisic's Status and Messi's MasteryToday, 19:33Uzbek Boxers Make Successful Start at World CupUzbek Boxers Make Successful Start at World CupToday, 19:16World Cup: Portugal draws with underdog DR CongoWorld Cup: Portugal draws with underdog DR CongoToday, 19:14Next Sensation at the World Cup: Portugal Drops Points in Opening RoundNext Sensation at the World Cup: Portugal Drops Points in Opening RoundToday, 19:03Three publications predict Uzbekistan's lineup against ColombiaThree publications predict Uzbekistan's lineup against ColombiaYesterday, 18:50Dani Ceballos Terminates Real Madrid Contract: Midfielder Returns HomeDani Ceballos Terminates Real Madrid Contract: Midfielder Returns HomeYesterday, 18:30
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Penalty controversy surrounding Abduqodir Husanov heats up again
Penalty controversy surrounding Abduqodir Husanov heats up again