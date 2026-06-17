Jurgen Klopp's first bold move: RB Leipzig head coach sacked

RB Leipzig, one of the leading clubs in the German Bundesliga, has announced an unexpected decision: head coach Ole Werner has been relieved of his duties after one year in charge. Although the team secured a Champions League spot in the concluded season, the club management stated they were dissatisfied with the pace of development. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

This change is being implemented as part of the new strategy of Jurgen Klopp, who has taken over the leadership of football operations within the Red Bull system. According to Goal.com, assistants Patrick Kolmann and Tom Sixon have also left the team along with Ole Werner. Club sporting director Marcel Sabitzer emphasized that the team needs a fresh tactical approach and a new stage of development.

New coach: Martin Demichelis returns

RB Leipzig management did not search for long to fill Werner's vacancy. Former Bayern Munich defender, Argentine Martin Demichelis, is expected to be appointed as the club's new head coach. According to Sky Sport, Leipzig is prepared to pay a compensation fee of 2.5 million euros to bring the specialist from the Spanish club Mallorca.

45-year-old Martin Demichelis is no stranger to German football. He played for Bayern for many years and later worked as a coach in the club's youth system. His successful tenure at River Plate and his views on modern football caught the attention of Jurgen Klopp and the Red Bull management.

Negotiations between the parties have now entered the final stage. A contract with Demichelis is expected to be signed until 2028. This will be the specialist's first serious test in the Bundesliga, as RB Leipzig aims for high goals not only in the German championship but also on the international stage.

This appointment is seen as the beginning of major changes within the Red Bull system. The new management led by Jurgen Klopp aims to shape the team's distinct tactical identity by the 2026-2027 season. While this news may be unexpected for RB Leipzig fans, experts believe the arrival of the Argentine coach will bring fresh blood to the team.