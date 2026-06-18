Fabio Cannavaro emphasizes the historical significance of the match

·9·Sport
Fabio Cannavaro emphasizes the historical significance of the match

The Uzbekistan national team faced Colombia as part of the FIFA World Cup.

After the match, head coach Fabio Cannavaro noted that the game was interesting and the team performed well, especially in the second half.

According to him, they managed to change the game after the break, creating dangerous opportunities particularly through the left flank.

"We tried to take control of the game. It is not easy to play without the ball against a team like Colombia," the coach said.

Fabio Cannavaro also mentioned that they took the field with the goal of presenting Uzbekistan positively to the whole world.

He noted that the team played well in the second half, but unfortunately conceded a goal.

"We will remember this game at this stadium because it is a historic match. We are at the World Cup. Today's game was useful for us. There were mistakes, and we will work on them," said Cannavaro.

The match ended in a 1-3 defeat for the Uzbekistan national team. The Colombia national team secured the victory.

The Group K football tournament table includes Colombia, Congo, Portugal, and Uzbekistan.

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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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