Argentina captain Lionel Messi achieved a historic milestone in the World Cup 2026 group stage match against Austria (2:0) held in Dallas. The veteran forward scored a brace, becoming the all-time leading goalscorer in World Cup history. This victory secured the defending champions' place in the round of 16 ahead of schedule. This is reported by Goal.com news reports.

The 38-year-old Lionel Messi succeeded in breaking the long-standing record previously held by Miroslav Klose. After a tense opening period, Messi opened the scoring and added a second goal shortly before the final whistle, cementing his status as the most prolific player in the tournament's history.

The Road to the Record and a Missed Penalty

Interestingly, Lionel Messi failed to convert a penalty in the first half. His shot went slightly wide of the post. However, the player himself noted that this mistake might have benefited the team. According to Goal.com, Messi took a unique perspective on the situation in his post-match interview.

"To be honest, it's surprising how things unfolded. Today I could have used the penalty to increase the lead, but if I had scored then, perhaps I wouldn't have scored the next two goals. You never know; the main thing is the team's effort and I am satisfied with the result," Lionel Messi noted.

Argentina Prepare for the Playoffs

Having collected six points in the first two matches of Group J, the Argentina national team has secured their progression to the next stage ahead of schedule. For Lionel Scaloni's pupils, the final group match is no longer significant from a standings perspective. This provides an opportunity to rest key players and recover.

"Our plan was to achieve two victories. It wasn't easy, as every game at the World Cup is hard-fought. The important thing is that we completed the task. We are the Argentina national team, and we take the field only for victory against any opponent," the captain added.

In his final World Cup, Lionel Messi continues to reach new heights not only in team success but also in personal records. His performance in Dallas will undoubtedly remain in the memories of fans for a long time, as he is now officially the greatest goalscorer in the history of the planet's most prestigious tournament.