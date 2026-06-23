Lionel Messi Breaks World Record: Argentina Qualify for Playoffs Early

·39·Sport
Lionel Messi Breaks World Record: Argentina Qualify for Playoffs Early

Argentina captain Lionel Messi achieved a historic milestone in the World Cup 2026 group stage match against Austria (2:0) held in Dallas. The veteran forward scored a brace, becoming the all-time leading goalscorer in World Cup history. This victory secured the defending champions' place in the round of 16 ahead of schedule. This is reported by Goal.com news reports.

The 38-year-old Lionel Messi succeeded in breaking the long-standing record previously held by Miroslav Klose. After a tense opening period, Messi opened the scoring and added a second goal shortly before the final whistle, cementing his status as the most prolific player in the tournament's history.

The Road to the Record and a Missed Penalty

Interestingly, Lionel Messi failed to convert a penalty in the first half. His shot went slightly wide of the post. However, the player himself noted that this mistake might have benefited the team. According to Goal.com, Messi took a unique perspective on the situation in his post-match interview.

"To be honest, it's surprising how things unfolded. Today I could have used the penalty to increase the lead, but if I had scored then, perhaps I wouldn't have scored the next two goals. You never know; the main thing is the team's effort and I am satisfied with the result," Lionel Messi noted.

Argentina Prepare for the Playoffs

Having collected six points in the first two matches of Group J, the Argentina national team has secured their progression to the next stage ahead of schedule. For Lionel Scaloni's pupils, the final group match is no longer significant from a standings perspective. This provides an opportunity to rest key players and recover.

"Our plan was to achieve two victories. It wasn't easy, as every game at the World Cup is hard-fought. The important thing is that we completed the task. We are the Argentina national team, and we take the field only for victory against any opponent," the captain added.

In his final World Cup, Lionel Messi continues to reach new heights not only in team success but also in personal records. His performance in Dallas will undoubtedly remain in the memories of fans for a long time, as he is now officially the greatest goalscorer in the history of the planet's most prestigious tournament.

Lionel MessiArgentinaWorld Cup 2026RecordFootball
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Chelsea Ready to Part Ways with Trevoh Chalobah: European Clubs Interested in DefenderChelsea Ready to Part Ways with Trevoh Chalobah: European Clubs Interested in DefenderToday, 02:35Supernatural Dispute Over Harry Kane: Famous Psychic Aims to Protect Him from HexSupernatural Dispute Over Harry Kane: Famous Psychic Aims to Protect Him from HexToday, 01:17Messi scored a goal we didn't know he had in the Argentina vs Austria matchMessi scored a goal we didn't know he had in the Argentina vs Austria matchToday, 00:57Aston Villa Reject Bids Under £100 Million for Morgan RogersAston Villa Reject Bids Under £100 Million for Morgan RogersToday, 00:53Opposing goalkeeper also celebrates Messi's 18th goalOpposing goalkeeper also celebrates Messi's 18th goalToday, 00:48Viktor Vatsko: "Portugal will defeat Uzbekistan by a large margin"Viktor Vatsko: "Portugal will defeat Uzbekistan by a large margin"Today, 00:31
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Which channel will broadcast the Uzbekistan vs Canada match?
Which channel will broadcast the Uzbekistan vs Canada match?