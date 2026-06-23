Arsenal Win Transfer Race: Gunners Secure Leicester Talent

Arsenal have secured a major victory in the transfer market. The Gunners have announced an agreement for the transfer of Leicester City's young star Jeremy Monga. The team led by Mikel Arteta managed to beat several European giants in the race for the talented winger. This was reported by Goal.com news reports.

According to talkSPORT, Arsenal will pay a fee of approximately £10 million for the 16-year-old footballer. The London club preferred to reach a direct agreement with Leicester City to avoid potentially lengthy legal proceedings and compensation disputes. This gave the club an advantage in the competition for the talented player.

The battle for Jeremy Monga, a member of the England U-19 national team, was quite intense. In addition to domestic rivals such as Manchester United, Newcastle, and Leeds United, interest was shown by Roma from Italy, as well as Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig from Germany. However, the player decided to continue his career at the Emirates Stadium.

Historic achievements and Ruud van Nistelrooy's praise

When Monga made his debut for Leicester City, the team was managed by Manchester United legend Ruud van Nistelrooy. Appearing in a match against Newcastle in April 2025, the teenager rose to second place on the list of the youngest debutants in the history of the English top flight. At the time, he was only 15 years and 271 days old.

Ruud van Nistelrooy spoke highly of the young footballer's talent after his debut: "You can see high quality in his movements. He is fast and a wonderful winger. Jeremy is a fantastic talent and a very hardworking boy. He deserved these minutes and will achieve even more in the future".

Last season, Monga also became the youngest goalscorer in Championship history. Scoring against Preston North End, he recorded one goal and two assists in 27 appearances throughout the season. However, his individual efforts could not save Leicester City from relegation. The team's drop to League One accelerated the player's departure.

For Mikel Arteta, this transfer is an important step toward rejuvenating the squad and strengthening competition in the attacking line. Next season, Arsenal aim not only to defend their Premier League title but also to achieve victory in the Champions League. Young talents like Jeremy Monga are an integral part of the team's long-term strategy.