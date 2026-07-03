13 participants of the 1/8 finals of WC-2026 have been determined

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13 participants of the 1/8 finals of WC-2026 have been determined

The round of 16 matches are ongoing at the 2026 World Cup.

The Switzerland national team defeated Algeria to advance to the round of 16. Thus, the number of participants for the next stage of the tournament has reached 13.

Switzerland also continues the fight

By winning the match against Algeria, Switzerland joined the ranks of the top 16 teams of WC-2026.

The Europeans will now compete for a spot in the quarter-finals.

Teams that reached the 1/8 finals

The national teams that have secured a spot in the round of 16 so far:

  • Paraguay;

  • France;

  • Canada;

  • Morocco;

  • Portugal;

  • Spain;

  • USA;

  • Belgium;

  • Mexico;

  • Brazil;

  • Norway;

  • England;

  • Switzerland.

Three spots remaining

The remaining three participants of the 1/8 finals will be determined through the following matches:

  • Argentina — Cape Verde;

  • Australia — Egypt;

  • Colombia — Ghana.

After these matches, all participants and pairings for the WC-2026 round of 16 will be fully known.

The tournament is entering its decisive phase, and fans can expect even more intense clashes ahead.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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