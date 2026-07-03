Jurgen Klopp ready to manage the German national team...

Jurgen Klopp, who earned a great reputation in the football world through his career at Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool, may return to coaching.

According to insider Ben Jacobs, the German specialist is ready to take over the German national team.

Klopp could replace Nagelsmann

According to the source, Jurgen Klopp is one of the primary candidates to replace Julian Nagelsmann, who left the head coach position of the German national team.

Klopp led Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool to high standings at the club level. Now, for the first time in his career, he may take charge of a national team.

World Cup 2026 result cost Nagelsmann dearly

Previously, it was reported that 38-year-old Julian Nagelsmann left the German national team following an unsuccessful participation in the 2026 World Cup.

In the mundial held in North America, the "bundestim" ended the tournament in the round of 16.

Paraguay stopped Germany

Germany faced the Paraguay national team in the first stage of the playoffs.

The main time of the match ended in a 1:1 draw. In the penalty shootout, Paraguay won 4:3, knocking Germany out of the tournament.

Will Klopp return to big football?

The news that Jurgen Klopp is ready to manage the German national team has sparked great interest among fans.

Now the main question is — will the German Football Association start a new era specifically with Klopp?