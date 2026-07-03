Astonishes Everyone by Obtaining Driver's License at 75

·1·Society
Astonishes Everyone by Obtaining Driver's License at 75

While many prefer to lead a quiet and peaceful life by the age of 75, Zohida Karimova from Namangan set a new goal for herself at this age and successfully achieved it.

The 75-year-old woman, residing in the To'raqo'rg'on district, took part in the theoretical and practical exams to obtain a driver's license. Most notably, she passed both tests on her first attempt and secured her license.

According to Zohida opa, the decision was inspired by an 86-year-old female taxi driver she met in Tashkent last year. Seeing a woman of such advanced age driving a car and working actively provided her with great inspiration.

— "At that moment, I asked myself: 'Why don't I drive a car too?' After that, I firmly decided to make this dream a reality," says Zohida Karimova.

The elderly woman's determination and ambition paid off in a short time. She attended driving courses and successfully passed all the exams.

Zohida opa's story has been warmly received on social media. Many users have praised her courage and zest for life, sharing heartwarming comments such as "Dreams have no age" and "It is possible to conquer new milestones even at 75."

An elderly woman in a headscarf sitting at the wheel of an old car.
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