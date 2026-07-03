Viner and instablogger Bobur Mansurov celebrated the 1st birthday of his son Muhammad Yasin

There was a celebration in the family of actor and blogger Bobur Mansurov. His son, Muhammad Yasin, turned one year old. Relatives and a number of artists were invited to the event organized for the occasion.

Munisa Rizayeva and Jasur Umirov performed songs during the festive evening. Footage from the event was also shared on social networks.

Bobur Mansurov's wife, Fariza Oripovna, wrote an emotional congratulatory message on the occasion of her son's first birthday. She noted that time has passed very quickly and that Muhammad Yasin is the child who first gave her the feeling of motherhood.

"Today my Muhammad Yasin turned one. May Allah grant him a long life and a healthy body. May he grow up to be a righteous child who does good deeds," she wished.

Fariza Oripovna also recalled the story behind her son's name. She said that she listened to Surah "Yasin" frequently during her pregnancy, which is why she had already set her heart on this name.