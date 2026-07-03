Viner and instablogger Bobur Mansurov celebrated the 1st birthday of his son Muhammad Yasin

·1·Culture
Viner and instablogger Bobur Mansurov celebrated the 1st birthday of his son Muhammad Yasin

There was a celebration in the family of actor and blogger Bobur Mansurov. His son, Muhammad Yasin, turned one year old. Relatives and a number of artists were invited to the event organized for the occasion.

Munisa Rizayeva and Jasur Umirov performed songs during the festive evening. Footage from the event was also shared on social networks.

Bobur Mansurov's wife, Fariza Oripovna, wrote an emotional congratulatory message on the occasion of her son's first birthday. She noted that time has passed very quickly and that Muhammad Yasin is the child who first gave her the feeling of motherhood.

Viner and instablogger Bobur Mansurov celebrated the 1st birthday of his son Muhammad Yasin

"Today my Muhammad Yasin turned one. May Allah grant him a long life and a healthy body. May he grow up to be a righteous child who does good deeds," she wished.

Fariza Oripovna also recalled the story behind her son's name. She said that she listened to Surah "Yasin" frequently during her pregnancy, which is why she had already set her heart on this name.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Ali Otajonov speaks about wedding fees and wealth (video)Ali Otajonov speaks about wedding fees and wealth (video)Today, 13:14Imron sparks fan interest with new song (video)Imron sparks fan interest with new song (video)Today, 12:41Before their wedding, Taylor Swift donates $26 million to charityBefore their wedding, Taylor Swift donates $26 million to charityToday, 02:19Via Marokand Band Member Surprises Everyone by Holding Microphone Upside Down on StageVia Marokand Band Member Surprises Everyone by Holding Microphone Upside Down on Stage05.06, 17:19Unexpected Incident Occurred at Yulduz Usmonova's ConcertUnexpected Incident Occurred at Yulduz Usmonova's Concert05.06, 16:01Mirshakar Fayzulloyev Becomes First Stand-up Comedian to Receive Shuhrat MedalMirshakar Fayzulloyev Becomes First Stand-up Comedian to Receive Shuhrat Medal05.06, 15:35
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Culture news

Jaloliddin Ahmadaliyev Surprises Fans by Singing Without a Host at Kokand Concert
Jaloliddin Ahmadaliyev Surprises Fans by Singing Without a Host at Kokand Concert
Lil Khuramov's Love Story Ends Unexpectedly
Lil Khuramov's Love Story Ends Unexpectedly
"I Made 77 Thousand": Jahongir Otajonov's New Business
"I Made 77 Thousand": Jahongir Otajonov's New Business
Unexpected Incident Occurred at Yulduz Usmonova's Concert
Unexpected Incident Occurred at Yulduz Usmonova's Concert
Lil Khuramov Reveals Reason for Hair Color Change
Lil Khuramov Reveals Reason for Hair Color Change
Manzura Reveals Why She Married Late
Manzura Reveals Why She Married Late
Rayhon's Metro Ride After 25 Years Sparks Major Online Buzz
Rayhon's Metro Ride After 25 Years Sparks Major Online Buzz
Ulugbek Kodirov Sings New Hit in Kazakh
Ulugbek Kodirov Sings New Hit in Kazakh