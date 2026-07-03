Zlatko Dalic sharply criticizes VAR: "The feeling of football is dying"

·39·Sport
Zlatko Dalic sharply criticizes VAR: "The feeling of football is dying"

Croatia national team head coach Zlatko Dalic expressed sharp views on the VAR system following a 1:2 defeat to Portugal in the World Cup 2026 round of 16.

Croatia scored in the final minutes of the match. However, after a video review, the goal was disallowed due to offside, ending the Croatians' participation in the tournament.

Last-minute goal disallowed

In the 13th minute of second-half stoppage time, Croatia found the back of the opponent's net.

However, after consulting with VAR, referee Espen Eskos determined that Mario Pašalić was in an offside position and did not award the goal.

"VAR is killing the emotion of football"

After the match, an emotional Zlatko Dalic stated that he did not want to blame anyone. However, he did not hide his dissatisfaction with VAR's impact on football.

"I don't want to vent my anger on anyone or anything right now. But everyone can see how the decisions made via VAR are destroying the emotions of football".

The coach noted that the video replay system sometimes helps teams, and sometimes has the opposite effect.

"Sometimes VAR helps, sometimes it does the opposite. But it is killing the feeling of football, and that is not easy to accept".

"We have gone too far with VAR"

Dalic acknowledged that there should be fairness in football, but emphasized that the use of video replays has exceeded reasonable limits.

"Football should be fair, but we have gone too far with VAR. We were defeated, and we congratulate Portugal".

Opportunities for small teams are diminishing

The Croatian head coach also expressed concern that modern football is increasingly becoming a large business.

"I don't want football to turn completely into a business. Opportunities for small teams have already diminished. A miracle does not always repeat itself".

"Only regret and sorrow remain"

Dalic said he deeply regretted that his team failed to advance to the next stage.

"This time we couldn't make it to the next round. Unfortunately, we didn't achieve the result, and only regret and sorrow remain".

Croatia was defeated in a tense battle against Portugal. However, the disallowed goal at the end of the match has once again intensified the debates surrounding the VAR system.

Zlatko DalicCroatiaPortugalEspen Eskos
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