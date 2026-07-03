iPhone Users Find Way to Restore Notifications in Max Messenger

Inconveniences resulting from the removal of Max messenger from the App Store are finding a solution. According to recent data, over 5 million iOS device owners have successfully restored push-notifications via the mobile web version. This method is becoming the primary communication tool for users disconnected from the service. This is reported by Ixbt.com news says.

According to the Ixbt.com publication, by the beginning of July, more than 5.3 million users had started using this alternative solution. As a reminder, at the beginning of June, the Max app was removed from Apple's app store without any official explanation. This situation made it difficult for new users to download the messenger and for existing users to receive notifications.

Procedure for activating notifications

For iPhone owners, the only way to restore notifications for now is to add the messenger's web version to the home screen. To do this, users must open the official Max website in the Safari browser, then place the service on the "Home Screen" via the "Share" menu (Add to Home Screen).

After the shortcut is installed, it is required to log back into the account and confirm the permission to send notifications requested by the system. This technology is made possible thanks to Progressive Web Apps (PWA) capabilities introduced by Apple to the iOS system. This allows maintaining contact with the user even for services not available in the App Store.

Interestingly, when a notification is clicked, the system automatically launches the Max app installed on the device. If the app has been deleted from the device, the system automatically opens the mobile web version of the service. This serves to make the user experience as close as possible to the original app.

Expert recommendations

Developers strongly advise iPhone users not to delete the existing Max app. It is also advisable to disable the "Offload Unused Apps" function in iOS settings. Otherwise, the system may delete the messenger to free up space, and re-downloading it may become impossible.

This solution is also relevant for users in Uzbekistan, as restrictions on global platforms often affect the daily communication of regional users. Currently, configuring notifications via the web version is the safest and most reliable method.