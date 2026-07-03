Argentina National Team's Airport Check in Miami Causes Messi to Laugh
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Before the match in Miami, the Argentina national team players went through airport security. Lionel Messi also participated in the control process along with the team.
The situation seemed a bit funny to Messi. This is because he lives and works in Miami and is a player for the local "Inter Miami" club.
Nevertheless, the Argentina captain followed the general rules like the other players. Footage of him smiling during the process spread across social networks.
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