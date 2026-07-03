Argentina National Team's Airport Check in Miami Causes Messi to Laugh

·91·World
Argentina National Team's Airport Check in Miami Causes Messi to Laugh

Before the match in Miami, the Argentina national team players went through airport security. Lionel Messi also participated in the control process along with the team.

The situation seemed a bit funny to Messi. This is because he lives and works in Miami and is a player for the local "Inter Miami" club.

Nevertheless, the Argentina captain followed the general rules like the other players. Footage of him smiling during the process spread across social networks.

Lionel Messi is standing on an open field with his team.
Lionel MessiArgentina National TeamInter MiamiMiami AirportFootball
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