President of Georgia Honors Shavkat Mirziyoyev with High Order

·24·Uzbekistan
President of Georgia Honors Shavkat Mirziyoyev with High Order

Yesterday, July 2, as part of Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's state visit to Georgia, high-level talks were held with Georgian President Mikhail Kavelashvili at the Orbeliani Palace in Tbilisi. This was reported by the President's press service.

During the meeting, the parties discussed further developing multifaceted cooperation between Uzbekistan and Georgia, expanding trade and economic ties, and strengthening cooperation in transport logistics, tourism, culture, and other promising areas.

At the conclusion of the talks, Georgian President Mikhail Kavelashvili honored the Uzbek leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev with one of the country's highest state awards — the Order of the "Golden Fleece".

At the end of the meeting, Shavkat Mirziyoyev invited the Georgian President to visit Uzbekistan on an official visit. Both sides expressed their readiness to bring mutually beneficial cooperation to a new level and to consistently continue high-level dialogues.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the Georgian representative shaking hands before the flags.
Shavkat MirziyoyevGeorgiaTbilisi
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Another illegal structure demolished in KegeyliAnother illegal structure demolished in KegeyliToday, 14:07President rewards young female inventors with an electric car (video)President rewards young female inventors with an electric car (video)Today, 13:55Weather to change sharply over the weekend: where will it rain?Weather to change sharply over the weekend: where will it rain?Today, 13:30Grants to be awarded to students abroad for promoting the Uzbekistan brandGrants to be awarded to students abroad for promoting the Uzbekistan brandToday, 11:05It has become known who lives longer in UzbekistanIt has become known who lives longer in UzbekistanToday, 09:50World Cup Further Promotes Uzbekistan GloballyWorld Cup Further Promotes Uzbekistan GloballyYesterday, 22:36
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

Four-Legged Baby Born and Operated on in Surxondaryo
Four-Legged Baby Born and Operated on in Surxondaryo
Strong Geomagnetic Storm Expected on Earth Today
Strong Geomagnetic Storm Expected on Earth Today
Saida Mirziyoyeva Met with UN and GEF Leaders in Samarkand (Photo)
Saida Mirziyoyeva Met with UN and GEF Leaders in Samarkand (Photo)
Bus Fare Payment Rules to Change in Tashkent from September 1
Bus Fare Payment Rules to Change in Tashkent from September 1
New Procedure for Recognizing Certificates: 75% Score for B1 Certificate
New Procedure for Recognizing Certificates: 75% Score for B1 Certificate
Strong magnetic storm expected tonight
Strong magnetic storm expected tonight
Rain Expected in Some Regions of the Country Tomorrow
Rain Expected in Some Regions of the Country Tomorrow
Russia Planned Restrictions on Uzbek Products
Russia Planned Restrictions on Uzbek Products