President of Georgia Honors Shavkat Mirziyoyev with High Order

Yesterday, July 2, as part of Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's state visit to Georgia, high-level talks were held with Georgian President Mikhail Kavelashvili at the Orbeliani Palace in Tbilisi. This was reported by the President's press service.

During the meeting, the parties discussed further developing multifaceted cooperation between Uzbekistan and Georgia, expanding trade and economic ties, and strengthening cooperation in transport logistics, tourism, culture, and other promising areas.

At the conclusion of the talks, Georgian President Mikhail Kavelashvili honored the Uzbek leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev with one of the country's highest state awards — the Order of the "Golden Fleece".

At the end of the meeting, Shavkat Mirziyoyev invited the Georgian President to visit Uzbekistan on an official visit. Both sides expressed their readiness to bring mutually beneficial cooperation to a new level and to consistently continue high-level dialogues.