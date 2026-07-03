Another illegal structure demolished in Kegeyli

·2·Uzbekistan
Another illegal structure demolished in Kegeyli

The Department of the Bureau of Compulsory Enforcement for the Republic of Karakalpakstan and its regional branches are accelerating the implementation of court decisions regarding the demolition of illegal structures.

For example, based on the decision of the Chimboy District Inter-district Civil Court dated July 4, 2024, it was ordered to forcibly demolish a foundation intended for a residential building measuring 10m x 8m with a total area of 80 sq.m, which was illegally constructed in the territory of the "Juzimbag'" citizens' neighborhood of the Kegeyli district, and to restore the land area to a usable state.

The enforcement document issued under this decision was received by the Kegeyli district branch of the Bureau of Compulsory Enforcement, and enforcement actions were initiated by the state executor of the branch.

Specifically, the defendant, X.T., was given a 15-day period to voluntarily demolish the illegally constructed structure.

Since the requirements of the court decision were not met within the given timeframe, the illegal structure was forcibly demolished using special technical equipment on July 2 of this year.

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