Cristiano Ronaldo issues warning ahead of match against Spain

Portugal national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo shared his thoughts ahead of the major clash against Spain in the round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup.

The Portuguese star called the opponent one of the main favorites of the tournament and noted that his team awaits a very difficult battle.

"We know Spain very well"

Ronaldo stated that the Portuguese players are well aware of Spain's playing style and capabilities.

"We will prepare seriously for this match because we know this team very well," he told the FIFA press service.

The striker expects intense competition in every part of the pitch during this encounter.

"It will be a balanced and spectacular game"

Cristiano highly praised the capabilities of both teams, stating that fans can expect exciting football.

"I think it will be a very balanced and spectacular game," said Ronaldo.

In his opinion, the fate of the next stage may be decided by minor details and the efficient use of created opportunities.

Portugal beat Croatia with difficulty

Roberto Martinez's pupils had a tense battle against Croatia in the round of 32.

Portugal secured a hard-fought 2:1 victory, entering the ranks of the tournament's top 16 teams.

Spain arrives with a confident victory

Spain, meanwhile, faced almost no difficulty against Austria in the previous stage.

The Spaniards won 3:0, once again demonstrating that they are one of the main contenders for the championship.

Who will prevail in the Iberian derby?

The match between Portugal and Spain is expected to be one of the biggest fixtures of the round of 16.

On one side is the experienced Portugal led by Ronaldo, and on the other is a confident and attacking Spain. All eyes are now on the Iberian derby that will decide the ticket to the quarterfinals.