French woman held captive for 12 years finally rescued

·93·World
French woman held captive for 12 years finally rescued

Sylvie Yasmina, a 54-year-old French citizen, and her five children have been rescued from a horrific 12-year captivity in Pakistan. It was revealed that during these years, the woman was forcibly held at home by her husband and subjected to regular physical and psychological abuse.

This terrible incident came to light after one of the woman's sons managed to escape the house in secret and contacted the police. Based on the information provided by the teenager, law enforcement agencies conducted a special raid.

During the rapid operation, Sylvie Yasmina and her five children were safely rescued. The man who had deprived them of their freedom for years was arrested at the scene and taken into custody.

Currently, the victim and her children are under state protection. It was reported that they are receiving the necessary medical and psychological assistance.

Law enforcement agencies are conducting a comprehensive investigation into the case.

Sylvie YasminaPakistanPakistan
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