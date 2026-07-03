Ozodbek Nazarbekov sends congratulations on Gulchehra Jamilova's 80th birthday

People's Artist of Uzbekistan Gulchehra Jamilova has turned 80. In honor of this occasion, congratulations from the Minister of Culture, Ozodbek Nazarbekov, were delivered.

The congratulatory text was read by the Minister's First Deputy, Avazkhon Tojikhonov. It highlighted the actress's many years of activity in Uzbek theater and cinema, her created roles, and her contribution to the development of national culture.

During the ceremony, Gulchehra Jamilova was awarded the "Devoted to Culture and Art" badge. The award was given for her labor in the field of art, her involvement in the education of youth, and her services in developing national culture.

The event was attended by the actress's colleagues, students, and representatives of the arts. They acknowledged Gulchehra Jamilova's services to the progress of theater and cinema.

The team of the Ministry of Culture wished the jubilarian strong health and continued creative activity.