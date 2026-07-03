Ali Otajonov reveals who he dreams of singing a duet with (video)

Famous singer Ali Otajonov appeared on the "Oqshom Shou" program and spoke candidly about one of his greatest creative dreams. The artist stated that he has long intended to perform a duet with the People's Artist of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, Nasiba Abdullayeva.

During the interview, Ali Otajonov emphasized that he has followed Uzbek artists with great respect since childhood, but that Nasiba Abdullayeva holds a special place among them.

— "I have one big dream regarding a duet. I grew up loving Uzbek artists. But among them, a person who holds a special place for me, a precious person, is the People's Artist of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, Nasiba Abdullayeva. I think there are few fans like me. I respect her deeply. I have even performed some of her songs with her permission. In the future, I intend to sing a duet with the maestro," the singer said.

Following this, one of the hosts asked:

— "Have you told Nasiba Abdullayeva about this intention? Is she aware of this?"

Ali Otajonov admitted that he has not yet dared to speak to her directly about it.

— "No, I haven't told her yet. I haven't had the courage. But we talk frequently. I have visited her home many times. Nasiba Abdullayeva even hosted my wedding. I am especially obsessed with her song "Sog‘inch". I believe this work is created so perfectly that not every composer could create such a song," he added.