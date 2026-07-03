Cristiano Ronaldo makes history again: A unique 25-goal record...

Portugal national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved another massive milestone in football history.

He has become the first player in history to score at least 25 goals combined in World Cups and European Championships, according to the Squawka statistics center.

Historic goal scored against Croatia

Ronaldo scored his 25th goal in major international tournaments against Croatia in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup.

In the 68th minute of the match, Portugal was awarded a penalty. Stepping up to the ball, Cristiano converted the strike accurately, marking his next historic achievement.

Ronaldo's goals in tournaments

The Portuguese star's goals in World Cups and European Championships are as follows:

Euro 2004 — 2 goals;

World Cup 2006 — 1 goal;

Euro 2008 — 1 goal;

World Cup 2010 — 1 goal;

Euro 2012 — 3 goals;

World Cup 2014 — 1 goal;

Euro 2016 — 3 goals;

World Cup 2018 — 4 goals;

Euro 2020 — 5 goals;

World Cup 2022 — 1 goal;

World Cup 2026 — 3 goals so far.

A 22-year history

Ronaldo first scored in a European Championship in 2004.

Since then, he has remained one of Portugal's primary leaders across various World Cups and European Championships.

The goal against Croatia brought Cristiano's total goals in major international tournaments over 22 years to 25.

Ronaldo's records continue

Cristiano Ronaldo holds a special place in football history due to his consistency in major tournaments and his ability to play at a high level for many years.

The forward, who has scored three goals so far in the 2026 World Cup, has the opportunity to further improve his record in the later stages of the tournament.