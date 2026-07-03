Cristiano Ronaldo makes history again: A unique 25-goal record...

·2·Sport
Cristiano Ronaldo makes history again: A unique 25-goal record...

Portugal national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved another massive milestone in football history.

He has become the first player in history to score at least 25 goals combined in World Cups and European Championships, according to the Squawka statistics center.

Historic goal scored against Croatia

Ronaldo scored his 25th goal in major international tournaments against Croatia in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup.

In the 68th minute of the match, Portugal was awarded a penalty. Stepping up to the ball, Cristiano converted the strike accurately, marking his next historic achievement.

Ronaldo's goals in tournaments

The Portuguese star's goals in World Cups and European Championships are as follows:

  • Euro 2004 — 2 goals;

  • World Cup 2006 — 1 goal;

  • Euro 2008 — 1 goal;

  • World Cup 2010 — 1 goal;

  • Euro 2012 — 3 goals;

  • World Cup 2014 — 1 goal;

  • Euro 2016 — 3 goals;

  • World Cup 2018 — 4 goals;

  • Euro 2020 — 5 goals;

  • World Cup 2022 — 1 goal;

  • World Cup 2026 — 3 goals so far.

A 22-year history

Ronaldo first scored in a European Championship in 2004.

Since then, he has remained one of Portugal's primary leaders across various World Cups and European Championships.

The goal against Croatia brought Cristiano's total goals in major international tournaments over 22 years to 25.

Ronaldo's records continue

Cristiano Ronaldo holds a special place in football history due to his consistency in major tournaments and his ability to play at a high level for many years.

The forward, who has scored three goals so far in the 2026 World Cup, has the opportunity to further improve his record in the later stages of the tournament.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Barcelona close to completing the most expensive transfer in women's football historyBarcelona close to completing the most expensive transfer in women's football historyToday, 15:12FIFA Explains Disallowed Goal in Portugal vs Croatia MatchFIFA Explains Disallowed Goal in Portugal vs Croatia MatchToday, 14:51Cristiano Ronaldo speaks on victory dedicated to Diogo JotaCristiano Ronaldo speaks on victory dedicated to Diogo JotaToday, 14:37Real Madrid officially puts an end to Enzo Fernandez transfer rumorsReal Madrid officially puts an end to Enzo Fernandez transfer rumorsToday, 14:32Zlatko Dalic sharply criticizes VAR: "The feeling of football is dying"Zlatko Dalic sharply criticizes VAR: "The feeling of football is dying"Today, 14:32Cristiano Ronaldo issues warning ahead of match against SpainCristiano Ronaldo issues warning ahead of match against SpainToday, 14:27
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan