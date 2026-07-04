Who stays and who leaves Manchester City in the Maresca era?

The Pep Guardiola era at Manchester City has come to an end, and a new chapter is beginning under the leadership of Enzo Maresca.

Although the team won two trophies last season, the club's management is planning a significant squad overhaul. City Xtra has analyzed the future of each player, evaluating who will be part of the new project and who might leave the Etihad.

Goalkeepers

Gianluigi Donnarumma — stays

The Italian goalkeeper became City's primary shot-stopper at the end of last summer's transfer window and maintained that status throughout the season.

Maresca's view on his playing style is currently unknown. However, given Donnarumma's high salary and status in the team, it is highly likely he will stay.

James Trafford — may leave

Maresca could give the young goalkeeper another chance in the first team.

Nevertheless, since Donnarumma is expected to remain, it is highly probable that Trafford will move to another club for regular playing time.

Marcus Bettinelli — stays

Bettinelli signed a new contract until 2027. He will serve as the team's third-choice goalkeeper for another season.

Defensive line

Matheus Nunes — stays

Nunes is likely to retain his status as the primary right-back.

However, Manchester City is looking for a younger player with high development potential for this position.

Rico Lewis — may be loaned out or leave

Last summer, the club rejected a large offer from Nottingham Forest for Lewis and signed the player to a contract until 2030.

However, he lost his place in the starting lineup during the final part of the Guardiola era. Maresca may consider the option of loaning him out or selling him.

Abdukodir Khusanov — stays

The Uzbekistan national team defender fully demonstrated his talent last season.

Khusanov's skill in duels, speed, and ability to quickly recover in defensive situations are highly valued. He can form a reliable partnership with almost any teammate in the center of defense.

The Uzbek player is expected to remain an important member of City's defense in the Maresca era.

Max Alleyne — may be loaned out

Alleyne returned from his loan at Watford in January 2026 and performed well in important matches like the Carabao Cup semi-final and the Manchester derby.

However, after the arrival of Marc Guehi, his opportunities decreased. Therefore, another loan is highly likely.

Manuel Akanji — left

The Swiss defender became a Serie A champion during his one-year loan at Inter.

Following that, the mandatory €15 million purchase clause in his contract was automatically triggered.

Ruben Dias — stays

Reports circulated about the Portuguese defender moving to Real Madrid.

However, due to Dias's leadership qualities, experience, and influence in the dressing room, the club wants to keep him.

Vitor Reis — stays

The Brazilian player returned to Manchester City after a successful loan spell at Girona.

He is expected to be fully integrated into the first team for the 2026/27 season.

John Stones — leaves

The English defender's contract expires on June 30, 2026.

The parties will not extend the agreement, and Stones will leave the club as a free agent.

Marc Guehi — stays

Guehi joined the team in January 2026 as part of a long-term project.

The club sees him as one of the key players in the center of defense for years to come.

Nathan Ake — left

City had rejected offers for Ake in January due to an increase in injuries.

However, considering the increased competition and potential decrease in playing time, the Dutch defender moved to Fenerbahce.

Josko Gvardiol — stays

German and Spanish clubs have expressed interest in the Croatian player.

Nevertheless, Gvardiol feels happy in Manchester and has agreed to sign a new contract until 2031.

Rayan Ait-Nouri — stays

The Algerian defender did not get consistent playing time last season due to Nico O'Reilly's high form.

However, he is expected to stay at the club for at least one more season.

Josh Wilson-Esbrand — future uncertain

The 23-year-old player has spent his fifth consecutive season on loan.

He played for Coventry, Cardiff, and Radomiak Radom. Now, City must make a final decision regarding his long-term future.

Midfield

Nico O'Reilly — stays

O'Reilly was one of the team's best players in the 2025/26 season.

He signed a contract until 2030 and also participated in the 2026 World Cup with the England national team.

Rodri — stays

Reports about the Spanish midfielder moving to Real Madrid have been circulating for several years.

Rodri did not want to talk about his future until the World Cup ended. However, his staying at the Etihad remains the most likely scenario. There are some uncertainties regarding a new contract.

Nico Gonzalez — future uncertain

Gonzalez's situation depends on Rodri's future.

Since Rodri is expected to stay, Nico may consider a permanent transfer option to get more playing time.

Sverre Nypan — to be loaned out

Nypan returned to City's youth team in January after a difficult loan season at Middlesbrough.

He is expected to be sent on loan to another European club for another season.

Mateo Kovacic — future uncertain

Guardiola showed more trust in Kovacic than in Nico Gonzalez at the end of last season.

However, the Croatian player has 12 months left on his contract, and the likelihood of an extension is low. The club must decide whether to sell him or keep him for one more season.

Kalvin Phillips — may leave or be loaned out

Phillips has no future at Manchester City.

The problem is that he has a contract until 2028 and a high salary. Therefore, it will not be easy to find a club that will buy the player on a permanent transfer.

Bernardo Silva — left

The Portuguese player's contract expired on June 30, 2026.

There is no possibility of extending the agreement, and Bernardo has left the team.

Tijjani Reijnders — future uncertain

The Dutch player has spent only one full season at City.

The club is not actively planning to sell him, but if a very large offer comes in, the management may reconsider its decision.

Claudio Echeverri — to be loaned out

Echeverri's loan spells at Bayer and Girona did not go as expected.

Nevertheless, City continues to rate him highly. The player will most likely be loaned out again. The club might only sell him for a very large sum or with a favorable buy-back clause.

Attacking line

Rayan Cherki — stays

The French player performed at a high level in his first season at City.

He is seen as one of the main candidates to replace Kevin De Bruyne.

Phil Foden — stays

Foden had two difficult seasons in a row and was not included in England's 2026 World Cup squad.

Nevertheless, the club plans to show faith in its academy graduate and offer him a new contract.

Jack Grealish — may leave or be loaned out

It may be difficult for Grealish, one of the heroes of the "Treble" season, to find an important place in Maresca's team.

His high salary is hindering a permanent transfer. Therefore, a loan option will also be considered.

Savio — may leave

Tottenham is seriously interested in buying the Brazilian winger on a permanent transfer.

City blocked his move to London last summer, but this time the club might be ready to listen to offers.

Antoine Semenyo — stays

Semenyo joined the club in January 2026.

He was brought in based on long-term plans and is expected to secure a firm place in the starting lineup.

Omar Marmoush — future uncertain

The Egyptian striker showed his worth when given the opportunity.

However, he could not secure a permanent place in Guardiola's plans. If a large offer comes in, Marmoush may reconsider his future.

Erling Haaland — stays

Although various rumors are circulating in the Spanish press, the Norwegian striker is not expected to leave the team.

Haaland will remain the main star of the new Maresca project.

Jeremy Doku — stays

The Belgian winger took another big step in his career last season.

He scored more goals and provided more assists compared to previous seasons. The club is also planning to offer Doku a new contract.

What will the core of the new Manchester City look like?

According to City Xtra's analysis, the core of the team in the Maresca era could consist of Donnarumma, Abdukodir Khusanov, Ruben Dias, Gvardiol, Guehi, Rodri, O'Reilly, Cherki, Foden, Doku, and Haaland.

Stones, Bernardo Silva, Akanji, and Ake have already left or are on the verge of leaving. The futures of Trafford, Lewis, Grealish, Savio, and Phillips are expected to be among the main topics of the summer transfer window.

Enzo Maresca faces a big task: to reshape the strong squad left by Guardiola according to his own football ideas without breaking it apart.