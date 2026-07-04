Dried tomatoes grown in Kashkadarya making their way to European and Asian markets

Dried tomato products made from tomatoes grown in Chiroqchi district of Kashkadarya region are being exported to the markets of Italy and Turkey.

Red tomatoes ripened in the sun are being processed and turned into a value-added product. Through this, the export potential of Chiroqchi district is also expanding.

It has been reported that a contract has been signed for the delivery of a total of 50 tons of dried tomatoes to Italy and Turkey. The process of bringing tomatoes to a finished product state takes about five days. After that, the dried tomatoes are packaged and sent for export.

Initially, the tomatoes picked from the field are sorted and cut in half. In the next stage, they are spread out in special areas and dried under natural sunlight.

Once the product is ready, it passes quality control and packaging begins. Thus, tomatoes grown in local fields are being exported as finished products to European and Asian markets.