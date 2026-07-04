Journalist kidnapped in Mexico: body found burned

·49·World
Journalist kidnapped in Mexico: body found burned

A journalist kidnapped in the Mexican state of Veracruz Roxana Gusmán's remains were found. This was reported by Reuters .

According to reports, on June 2 of this year, armed and masked individuals broke into the home of the head of the "Pulso Informativo del Sureste" publication, who had been writing about crimes, and kidnapped her.

According to investigation data, after killing the journalist, the criminals attempted to burn her body in barrels filled with fuel. Later, bone remains found in the yard were confirmed through forensic examination to belong to Roxana Gusmán.

Law enforcement agencies arrested eight suspects in connection with this crime, including four police officers from the municipality of Ixhuatlán del Sureste. They are suspected of providing resources, food, and logistical support to a criminal group.

Article 19 According to the human rights organization, two more journalists have been killed in Mexico this year due to their professional activities. According to the organization, the number of journalists killed in the country since October 2024 has reached 10. This once again shows that Mexico is one of the most dangerous countries for journalists.

Roxana GusmanMexicoVeracruzReutersArticle 19
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