Harry Kane equals Lineker's World Cup knockout record

England national team captain Harry Kane achieved a historic milestone during the 2026 World Cup Round of 16 match against Mexico.

The Bayern Munich striker scored from a penalty, matching Gary Lineker as England's top scorer in World Cup knockout stages.

Kane's goal secures victory

In the 60th minute of the intense match, England was awarded a penalty kick.

Stepping up to the spot, Harry Kane converted accurately to score his team's third goal. This goal ultimately secured the win for the "Three Lions."

Although Mexico managed to pull one back in the remaining time, they could not avoid defeat. The match ended in a 3-2 victory for England.

Mexico bids farewell to home World Cup

Hosts Mexico fought until the end but were unable to equalize.

Thus, the Mexicans concluded their participation in the home World Cup at the Round of 16 stage, while England secured a spot in the quarterfinals.

Kane equals Gary Lineker

According to Squawka, Harry Kane has brought his tally of goals for England in World Cup knockout stages to 6.

The previous record holder, Gary Lineker, held the same result. Now, Kane has the opportunity to claim this record outright with his next goal.

Quarterfinal opponent — Norway

The England national team will face Norway in the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals.

For Kane, this match will be not only a chance to reach the semifinals but also an opportunity to set a new record in national team history.