Harry Kane equals Lineker's World Cup knockout record

·0·Sport
Harry Kane equals Lineker's World Cup knockout record

England national team captain Harry Kane achieved a historic milestone during the 2026 World Cup Round of 16 match against Mexico.

The Bayern Munich striker scored from a penalty, matching Gary Lineker as England's top scorer in World Cup knockout stages.

Kane's goal secures victory

In the 60th minute of the intense match, England was awarded a penalty kick.

Stepping up to the spot, Harry Kane converted accurately to score his team's third goal. This goal ultimately secured the win for the "Three Lions."

Although Mexico managed to pull one back in the remaining time, they could not avoid defeat. The match ended in a 3-2 victory for England.

Mexico bids farewell to home World Cup

Hosts Mexico fought until the end but were unable to equalize.

Thus, the Mexicans concluded their participation in the home World Cup at the Round of 16 stage, while England secured a spot in the quarterfinals.

Kane equals Gary Lineker

According to Squawka, Harry Kane has brought his tally of goals for England in World Cup knockout stages to 6.

The previous record holder, Gary Lineker, held the same result. Now, Kane has the opportunity to claim this record outright with his next goal.

Quarterfinal opponent — Norway

The England national team will face Norway in the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals.

For Kane, this match will be not only a chance to reach the semifinals but also an opportunity to set a new record in national team history.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Jude Bellingham becomes the hero of the match against MexicoJude Bellingham becomes the hero of the match against MexicoToday, 09:56McGregor vows to knock out HollowayMcGregor vows to knock out HollowayToday, 09:49Vinícius explains why Guimarães took the penaltyVinícius explains why Guimarães took the penaltyToday, 09:39Marquinhos apologizes to the Brazilian people after the defeatMarquinhos apologizes to the Brazilian people after the defeatToday, 09:36Carlo Ancelotti confirms he will not leave BrazilCarlo Ancelotti confirms he will not leave BrazilToday, 09:29Azteca Drama: Jude Bellingham Halts Mexico's Historic RunAzteca Drama: Jude Bellingham Halts Mexico's Historic RunToday, 08:52
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan