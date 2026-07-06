Massive attack on Kyiv: at least 7 people killed

The Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, was subjected to a large-scale attack involving missiles and drones on the night of July 6. According to preliminary data, at least seven people were killed and 24 citizens were injured in the city.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that ballistic and cruise missiles, as well as kamikaze drones, were used simultaneously in the attack.

Children are among the injured.

Timur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, stated that at least seven people were killed as a result of the attack.

City Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that 14 out of the 24 victims have been hospitalized. Two children are among the injured. The death toll may change as rescue operations are ongoing.

Part of a high-rise building destroyed in Podilskyi district

Several districts of Kyiv were damaged by the attack. In the Podilskyi district, a section of a high-rise residential building collapsed, and it was initially reported that people were trapped between the 7th and 9th floors.

Rescuers evacuated 15 citizens from the building. Among them, three women and six children were brought to safety from the upper floors.

In the Podilskyi district, missile and drone debris also fell on another residential area and a garage complex. Reports indicated that cars caught fire in some locations.

Houses damaged in other districts as well

At least three residential buildings were damaged in the Darnytskyi district. High-rise buildings in the Podilskyi, Obolonskyi, and Holosiivskyi districts were also affected. Fires broke out in some buildings.

Emergency services are conducting search and rescue operations at sites where people may still be trapped under the rubble.

Casualties reported in Kyiv region as well

The attack also affected the Kyiv region. Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the regional military administration, reported that one person was killed in the Bucha district.

Ten more citizens were injured, six of whom were hospitalized with fractures and shrapnel wounds. Houses, businesses, and civilian infrastructure were damaged in the Bucha, Vyshhorod, and Brovary districts.

23-year-old man injured in Odesa

The city of Odesa was also hit by a drone attack on the night of July 6.

According to the regional administration, a 23-year-old man was injured. Several private houses and a dormitory were damaged, and fires broke out in some areas.

Zelenskyy warned about the attack in advance

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had stated a day before the attack, citing intelligence, that Russia was preparing for massive missile and drone strikes in the coming days.

He called on international partners to accelerate the delivery of air defense systems for Ukraine, particularly missiles designed to counter ballistic threats. The attack occurred on the eve of the NATO summit planned in Ankara.

Rescuers, doctors, and utility services are working at the scenes. As debris clearing continues, information about casualties and victims may be updated.