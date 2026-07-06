Brazil bids farewell to the World Cup, Neymar's tears spark discussion!

The Brazilian national team faced Norway in the round of 16 of the World Cup. The match ended 1-2 in favor of Norway, thus ending Brazil's participation in the tournament.

After the match, Neymar could not hide his emotions. He was unable to hold back tears on the field. Footage of the player in this state spread across social media in a short time.

Users reacted differently to Neymar's tears. While some wrote about his dedication to the national team and how deeply affected he was by the defeat, others criticized Brazil's performance.

Norway, meanwhile, secured a historic victory and advanced to the next round. For Brazil, this match was their final game in the World Cup.