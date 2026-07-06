What percentage of Uzbekistan's population is of working age?

It has been revealed that 21.7 million people in Uzbekistan are of working age. This figure was recorded in the preliminary results of the population and agricultural census.

Citizens of working age account for 55.7 percent of the total population. This indicates a high proportion of working-age individuals in the country's demographic structure.

The number of those below working age is 12.5 million. Their share in the population structure is 32 percent.

The number of elderly people is 4.8 million, which corresponds to 12.3 percent of the total figure.

According to the preliminary census results, the total population of Uzbekistan is 39 million 47 thousand 321 people.