24 people hospitalized after attack on Kyiv
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At least 7 people were killed as a result of overnight airstrikes by the Russian Armed Forces on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.
According to preliminary reports, another 24 people sustained injuries of varying severity. The victims are receiving medical assistance.
The attack reportedly caused destruction in some parts of the city. Data on the number of casualties and injured may be updated.
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