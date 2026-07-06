Child rescued after drifting out to sea on an inflatable mattress in Turkey

In Turkey's Aydin province, a young girl drifted out to the middle of the sea on an inflatable mattress. After she called for help, the Coast Guard was notified of the incident.

Rescuers arrived at the scene shortly after and brought the girl to safety. After her condition was checked, she was reunited with her panicked family members.

No further information was provided regarding how far the girl drifted from the shore or whether she required medical attention.