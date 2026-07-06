Jude Bellingham: "Tell your bosses you're not coming to work tomorrow"

·1·Sport
Jude Bellingham: "Tell your bosses you're not coming to work tomorrow"

England national team midfielder Jude Bellingham made an emotional appeal to fans following the 3-2 victory over Mexico in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16.

The 23-year-old footballer scored a brace in the match, leading England to the quarterfinals, and was named the player of the match.

"Write to your boss"

After the win, Bellingham said he could imagine the celebrations beginning in England and offered a humorous piece of advice to the fans.

"Write to your bosses and tell them you're not coming to work tomorrow," the footballer said.

He believes that fans living in different parts of England and working in various professions are currently united around one team.

"I can imagine the chaos in England right now"

The Real Madrid midfielder emphasized that he could picture the celebratory atmosphere in the country.

"I can imagine the chaos in England right now as they celebrate our win. Regardless of where you are from or what you do, I feel that all the fans are celebrating together," the BBC quoted him as saying.

Bellingham said his dream has come true

The footballer noted that one of his main childhood dreams was to play for the England national team and provide the country's fans with unforgettable nights.

"My dream was to be part of the England national team, to unite the country, and to give people such evenings that they will remember for many years," he said.

"I am very proud of our team"

Bellingham highly praised the character shown by the team in the difficult and tense match against Mexico.

"I am very proud of our team. What we have achieved is truly amazing," the footballer said.

Following the victory over Mexico, England advanced to the quarterfinals. Bellingham, with his brace and another brilliant performance, became the team's main hero.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Will Erling Haaland move to Real Madrid: The player's father and insiders give the final answerWill Erling Haaland move to Real Madrid: The player's father and insiders give the final answerToday, 18:55Lionel Messi with his family: Argentina captain takes a break before the decisive 2026 World Cup matchesLionel Messi with his family: Argentina captain takes a break before the decisive 2026 World Cup matchesToday, 18:52Uzbekistan's U19 boxers to enter the ring tomorrowUzbekistan's U19 boxers to enter the ring tomorrowToday, 18:52Uzbek boxers start Asian Championship with victoriesUzbek boxers start Asian Championship with victoriesToday, 18:50Henry addresses Neymar with touching wordsHenry addresses Neymar with touching wordsToday, 18:47Luis de la Fuente: "I would prefer it if Cristiano Ronaldo did not play"Luis de la Fuente: "I would prefer it if Cristiano Ronaldo did not play"Today, 18:15
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan