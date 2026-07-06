Jude Bellingham: "Tell your bosses you're not coming to work tomorrow"

England national team midfielder Jude Bellingham made an emotional appeal to fans following the 3-2 victory over Mexico in the 2026 World Cup Round of 16.

The 23-year-old footballer scored a brace in the match, leading England to the quarterfinals, and was named the player of the match.

"Write to your boss"

After the win, Bellingham said he could imagine the celebrations beginning in England and offered a humorous piece of advice to the fans.

"Write to your bosses and tell them you're not coming to work tomorrow," the footballer said.

He believes that fans living in different parts of England and working in various professions are currently united around one team.

"I can imagine the chaos in England right now"

The Real Madrid midfielder emphasized that he could picture the celebratory atmosphere in the country.

"I can imagine the chaos in England right now as they celebrate our win. Regardless of where you are from or what you do, I feel that all the fans are celebrating together," the BBC quoted him as saying.

Bellingham said his dream has come true

The footballer noted that one of his main childhood dreams was to play for the England national team and provide the country's fans with unforgettable nights.

"My dream was to be part of the England national team, to unite the country, and to give people such evenings that they will remember for many years," he said.

"I am very proud of our team"

Bellingham highly praised the character shown by the team in the difficult and tense match against Mexico.

"I am very proud of our team. What we have achieved is truly amazing," the footballer said.

Following the victory over Mexico, England advanced to the quarterfinals. Bellingham, with his brace and another brilliant performance, became the team's main hero.