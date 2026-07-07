Explosions occur near hotel where Macron is staying

·37·World
Explosions occur near hotel where Macron is staying

Several explosions occurred in the Syrian capital, Damascus, near the hotel where French President Emmanuel Macron is staying. This was reported by a security source to Reuters agency.

It is reported that several loud explosions were heard around the hotel, and thick smoke rose into the sky. Following the incident, security services immediately cordoned off the area, roads were temporarily closed, and additional security measures were implemented.

At the same time, according to information released by the Élysée Palace, the explosions were not heard while the French president's motorcade was moving. A Reuters journalist accompanying Macron also stated that they did not hear any explosion sounds during the morning events attended by the head of state.

Shortly after, Emmanuel Macron held an official meeting with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa at the presidential palace. Thus, he became the first European head of state to visit Syria after the 'Hayat Tahrir al-Sham' group, led by Ahmad al-Sharaa, overthrew Bashar al-Assad's regime in 2024.

Syrian officials reported that a total of 18 people, including four police officers, were injured as a result of the explosions. Videos circulating on social media show a burning car and smoke rising from the scene.

A source from the Syrian security service told Agence France-Presse that one of the explosive devices was placed in a trash can, and the other in a car parked near the Four Seasons hotel.

So far, there is no official information regarding fatalities. No armed group or organization has claimed responsibility for the explosions. Investigations are ongoing.

SyriaDamascusEmmanuel MacronSecurityMiddle East
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