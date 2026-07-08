Egypt files complaint with FIFA over refereeing in Argentina match

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Egypt files complaint with FIFA over refereeing in Argentina match

The Egyptian Football Association has sent an official complaint to FIFA, expressing dissatisfaction with the refereeing decisions during the 2026 World Cup Round of 16 match against Argentina.

According to Globo, the Egyptian side is demanding an investigation into the controversial episodes of the match and the suspension of the French refereeing team for the remainder of the tournament.

Controversial match reaches FIFA

The Round of 16 match between Argentina and Egypt ended in a 3-2 victory for the reigning champions.

The match was officiated by a French refereeing team led by François Letexier. The Egyptian Football Association has filed a complaint with the International Federation of Association Football specifically regarding this officiating.

Egypt requests investigation into two episodes

Association President Hany Abo Rida has drawn attention to several contentious situations during the game.

First and foremost, the Egyptian side is demanding an explanation regarding the national team's disallowed goal. They have also requested an investigation into a potential penalty incident that occurred prior to Argentina's third goal.

Demand for suspension of the refereeing team

The Egyptian Football Association does not intend to limit its actions to just an investigation.

Hany Abo Rida has also demanded that the refereeing team led by François Letexier be suspended from officiating any further matches until the end of the World Cup.

Argentina in the quarterfinals, while Egypt awaits a response

Egypt was eliminated from the tournament after a 2-3 loss in the Round of 16. Argentina, meanwhile, has advanced to the quarterfinals and continues its campaign as the reigning champion.

The 2026 World Cup, being held in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, will continue until July 19. All eyes are now on how FIFA will respond to Egypt's complaint.

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