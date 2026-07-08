Real Madrid ready to break transfer record for Michael Olise

Real Madrid is planning another sensational move in the transfer market. Reports that the Spanish giants are prepared to pay a record-breaking fee for Bayern Munich forward Michael Olise are capturing the attention of the football world. If this deal goes through, it could become the most expensive transfer in football history. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, the Real Madrid board is preparing a package worth approximately 223 million euros for the 23-year-old French talent. This figure is expected to break the world record of 222 million euros set by Neymar in 2017. Club president Florentino Perez intends to continue the tradition of gathering the world's brightest stars into one team.

Ivan Zamorano: "Olise should be bought tomorrow"

Real Madrid legend and former Chilean striker Ivan Zamorano expressed his full support for this transfer in an interview with Marca. In his opinion, Michael Olise is the most suitable candidate to take the team's attacking potential to a new level. Zamorano emphasized the need to form a terrifying attacking trio.

"I would have bought Olise tomorrow! If he, Kylian Mbappe, and Vinicius Junior play together, the team will become an unstoppable force. Also, it is necessary to strengthen the squad further by bringing in players like Enzo Fernandez for the midfield. We have excellent defenders, so with these transfers, we will become a perfect team," says the legendary striker.

Michael Olise has already managed to prove himself at Bayern Munich this season. Since moving to Germany from Crystal Palace, he has quickly become one of Europe's most productive forwards. His versatility and ability to play in several attacking positions create additional options for the Real Madrid coaching staff.

Balance and future challenges

Although Zamorano is optimistic about the club's future, he also touched on the problems in the team's recent performances. According to him, relying solely on star forwards may not yield the expected results. Certain difficulties in the 2025-2026 season showed the importance of maintaining balance in the team.

"We have two world-class strikers, and the team must be built around them. However, last season, an imbalance was visible between the attack, midfield, and defense. We should not rely solely on the skill of 'beasts' like Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe. The team must act as a cohesive unit from attack to defense," added the former player.

Currently, the Real Madrid board is studying the financial aspects of this transfer and the position of Bayern Munich. If the deal is successfully completed, Michael Olise will become an important part of Madrid's new 'Galacticos' project. For football fans, watching such a star-studded squad in the UEFA Champions League is always a pleasure.