“Journey to the West” cartoon scene brought to life over a 1000-meter cliff

Visitors at the Beidi Mountain tourist complex in China's Guangxi province witnessed a breathtaking spectacle. Professional acrobats, dressed as characters from the famous “Journey to the West,” performed on a tightrope stretched over a thousand-meter-high cliff.

The performance featured the Tang Dynasty monk Xuanzang and his three disciples. The acrobats balanced perfectly above the deep gorge, leaving the audience with unforgettable impressions.

Videos circulating on social media garnered millions of views in a short time. While many users initially thought the footage was AI-generated, others praised it as a brilliant display of the acrobats' skill and courage.

However, the Beidi Mountain administration confirmed that the performance is entirely real. They stated that the show is performed by professional artists four times a day. Due to safety regulations, ordinary tourists are not permitted to participate in the act.

This show is currently attracting significant interest as one of the most unusual and popular tourist attractions in China.