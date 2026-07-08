“Journey to the West” cartoon scene brought to life over a 1000-meter cliff

·45·World
“Journey to the West” cartoon scene brought to life over a 1000-meter cliff

Visitors at the Beidi Mountain tourist complex in China's Guangxi province witnessed a breathtaking spectacle. Professional acrobats, dressed as characters from the famous “Journey to the West,” performed on a tightrope stretched over a thousand-meter-high cliff.

The performance featured the Tang Dynasty monk Xuanzang and his three disciples. The acrobats balanced perfectly above the deep gorge, leaving the audience with unforgettable impressions.

Videos circulating on social media garnered millions of views in a short time. While many users initially thought the footage was AI-generated, others praised it as a brilliant display of the acrobats' skill and courage.

However, the Beidi Mountain administration confirmed that the performance is entirely real. They stated that the show is performed by professional artists four times a day. Due to safety regulations, ordinary tourists are not permitted to participate in the act.

This show is currently attracting significant interest as one of the most unusual and popular tourist attractions in China.

ChinaBeidi MountainJourney To The WestAcrobaticsTourism
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

20.5-centimeter eyelashes: doctors cannot find an explanation20.5-centimeter eyelashes: doctors cannot find an explanationToday, 17:04Macron in an awkward situation: Erdogan's wife refuses to have her hand kissed (video)Macron in an awkward situation: Erdogan's wife refuses to have her hand kissed (video)Today, 15:45Condition for ending the war in one day stated: What did Peskov say about this?Condition for ending the war in one day stated: What did Peskov say about this?Today, 15:30Zelenskyy names the factor that will determine the fate of the warZelenskyy names the factor that will determine the fate of the warToday, 14:42YouTuber creates robotic wheelchair for his paralyzed fatherYouTuber creates robotic wheelchair for his paralyzed fatherToday, 13:45Mother suspected of killing 4-year-old son and attempting to eat himMother suspected of killing 4-year-old son and attempting to eat himToday, 13:35
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12