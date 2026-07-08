Patrice Evra on Michael Olise: “His calmness is his greatest strength”

Young Bayern Munich and France national team star Michael Olise continues to amaze the world of football. The winger, known for his unique movements and composure on the pitch, has captured the attention of not only fans but also former legends. Former French defender Patrice Evra praised the young talent's playing style, highlighting his bright future. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

In an interview with Goal.com, Patrice Evra explained that Michael Olise's “nonchalant” style is actually his strongest asset. While many perceive it as irresponsibility or excessive relaxation, Evra believes this quality shows the player is in full control of the situation. He says the best players make difficult things look very simple.

The path to stardom

Michael Olise's career has skyrocketed in a short time. After playing for Reading in the English Championship in 2021, he proved himself in the Premier League with Crystal Palace before joining a giant like Bayern Munich. In the 2025-26 season, he made 52 appearances across all competitions, recording 20 goals and 20 assists. These stats have made him one of the most dangerous attacking threats in the world.

“I am not surprised by Michael Olise's game because I have been watching him for a long time. Everyone sees his talent, but I like his maturity more. He never rushes. Even when there is no time, he acts as if he has plenty of it,” Patrice Evra emphasized. In his opinion, the 24-year-old is currently entering his prime.

Currently, Michael Olise is competing for world glory alongside stars like Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, and Bradley Barcola for the France national team. His creativity on the pitch and ability to work for the team have made him an integral part of Didier Deschamps' squad. According to Evra, if the player maintains his hunger for victory, France will have a strong leader for many years to come.

Real Madrid interest and transfer records

Olise's excellent form has caught the attention of other European giants, particularly Real Madrid. It is reported that Florentino Perez is ready to spend a record €223 million to bring this “galactico” to his squad. Such astronomical sums naturally place huge responsibility on the player.

Football history has seen many stars shine brightly for a short time and then fade away. However, Michael Olise's current consistency and professional approach suggest he will remain at the top for a long time. For now, he aims to conquer new heights with Bayern Munich and the France national team.