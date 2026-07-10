Starting lineups for France vs Morocco match announced

France and Morocco will face each other in the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The match kicks off today at 01:00 at the stadium in Foxborough. The teams have announced their starting lineups. France will play in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Kylian Mbappe leading the attack. Morocco has also opted for a 4-2-3-1 system, with Yassine Bounou guarding the goal. The list of substitutes and coaches is not fully visible in the screenshot.

France's starting lineup:

• M. Maignan

• J. Kounde

• D. Upamecano

• W. Saliba

• L. Digne

• M. Kone

• A. Rabiot

• O. Dembele

• M. Olise

• D. Doue

• K. Mbappe

Morocco's starting lineup:

• Bounou

• A. Salah-Eddine

• N. Mazraoui

• N. Aguerd

• A. Hakimi

• N. El Aynaoui

• A. Richardson

• B. El Khannouss

• A. Ounahi

• B. Diaz

• Ch. Talbi

The winner of the match will secure a spot in the semi-finals. France is expected to build its attack through Mbappe, Dembele, Olise, and Doue. Morocco, meanwhile, may look to utilize the activity of Hakimi and Salah-Eddine on the wings.