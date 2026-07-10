Starting lineups for France vs Morocco match announced
France and Morocco will face each other in the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The match kicks off today at 01:00 at the stadium in Foxborough. The teams have announced their starting lineups. France will play in a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Kylian Mbappe leading the attack. Morocco has also opted for a 4-2-3-1 system, with Yassine Bounou guarding the goal. The list of substitutes and coaches is not fully visible in the screenshot.
France's starting lineup:
• M. Maignan
• J. Kounde
• D. Upamecano
• W. Saliba
• L. Digne
• M. Kone
• A. Rabiot
• O. Dembele
• M. Olise
• D. Doue
• K. Mbappe
Morocco's starting lineup:
• Bounou
• A. Salah-Eddine
• N. Mazraoui
• N. Aguerd
• A. Hakimi
• N. El Aynaoui
• A. Richardson
• B. El Khannouss
• A. Ounahi
• B. Diaz
• Ch. Talbi
The winner of the match will secure a spot in the semi-finals. France is expected to build its attack through Mbappe, Dembele, Olise, and Doue. Morocco, meanwhile, may look to utilize the activity of Hakimi and Salah-Eddine on the wings.
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