“The media is creating this debate”: Martinez responds to questions about referees

·0·Sport
“The media is creating this debate”: Martinez responds to questions about referees

Argentina national team defender Lisandro Martinez has responded to claims that referees are making decisions in favor of the defending champions at the 2026 World Cup. According to him, the team is focusing on their performance on the pitch rather than such controversies.

Argentina will face Switzerland in the quarterfinals. Ahead of the match, the issue of officiating has once again come to the forefront.

Martinez puts an end to the debate

Lisandro Martinez was asked about the claims that referees are making decisions in favor of the Argentina national team.

“There is nothing to say. You are the ones creating these controversies. We are focusing on giving 100 percent on the pitch,” he said.

In his opinion, players should focus on fighting for results without being distracted by external discussions.

Argentina faces another major test

The reigning world champions will clash with the Swiss national team in the quarterfinals.

Although Argentina is considered one of the tournament favorites, the team remains under significant pressure in every match.

Defending the title

The 2026 World Cup, being held in Mexico, Canada, and the USA, will continue until July 19.

The Argentina national team is the reigning world champion. Now, the team must overcome the Swiss hurdle to advance to the next stage.

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