Starting lineups for Norway vs. England match announced

·0·Sport
Starting lineups for Norway vs. England match announced

Norway and England will face each other in the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The match kicks off today at 02:00 Tashkent time at the Miami Gardens stadium in Miami. The teams have announced their starting lineups. Norway will play in a 4-1-2-3 formation, while England will use a 4-2-3-1 system. The list of substitutes and head coaches is not fully visible in the screenshot.

Norway's starting lineup:

• E. Nyland
• J. Ryerson
• K. Ajer
• T. Heggem
• D. Møller Wolfe
• S. Berge
• M. Ødegaard
• P. Berg
• A. Sørloth
• E. Haaland
• A. Schjelderup

England's starting lineup:

• J. Pickford
• N. O'Reilly
• M. Guéhi
• J. Stones
• E. Konsa
• D. Rice
• E. Anderson
• A. Gordon
• J. Bellingham
• N. Madueke
• H. Kane

The winner of the match will continue the fight for a spot in the semi-finals. Norway will rely on Haaland, Sørloth, and Schjelderup in attack. England will attempt to create opportunities up front through Kane, Bellingham, Gordon, and Madueke.

НорвегияАнглияЭрлинг ХоланнГарри КейнЖуд БеллингемFIFA 2026
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