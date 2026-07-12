Starting lineups for Norway vs. England match announced

Norway and England will face each other in the quarter-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The match kicks off today at 02:00 Tashkent time at the Miami Gardens stadium in Miami. The teams have announced their starting lineups. Norway will play in a 4-1-2-3 formation, while England will use a 4-2-3-1 system. The list of substitutes and head coaches is not fully visible in the screenshot.

Norway's starting lineup:

• E. Nyland

• J. Ryerson

• K. Ajer

• T. Heggem

• D. Møller Wolfe

• S. Berge

• M. Ødegaard

• P. Berg

• A. Sørloth

• E. Haaland

• A. Schjelderup

England's starting lineup:

• J. Pickford

• N. O'Reilly

• M. Guéhi

• J. Stones

• E. Konsa

• D. Rice

• E. Anderson

• A. Gordon

• J. Bellingham

• N. Madueke

• H. Kane

The winner of the match will continue the fight for a spot in the semi-finals. Norway will rely on Haaland, Sørloth, and Schjelderup in attack. England will attempt to create opportunities up front through Kane, Bellingham, Gordon, and Madueke.