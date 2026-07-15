Thomas Tuchel responds to conflict with Jude Bellingham

·1·Sport
Thomas Tuchel responds to conflict with Jude Bellingham

The England national team faced an interesting situation off the pitch ahead of the semi-finals. Thomas Tuchel stated that his criticisms regarding Jude Bellingham were taken out of context and emphasized that there is no problem between him and the midfielder.

It started with criticism

After a difficult match against Norway, Tuchel expressed that he was not fully satisfied with England's performance. These words were relayed to Bellingham as criticism, and the player reacted sharply.

However, according to Tuchel, the situation was actually different.

He did not just criticize Bellingham; on the contrary, he praised him as a world-class player, a high-level performer who once again decided the outcome of the game.

“Only the negative part of my thoughts was conveyed to him,” said Tuchel.

“I would have responded the same way”

Tuchel said he understands Bellingham's reaction. In his opinion, if a player gives his all on the pitch for 120 minutes and scores two goals, it is natural for him to respond strongly if he hears criticism.

“If I were in his shoes, I probably would have responded sharply too,” said the England head coach.

This statement defused the situation. Tuchel assessed Bellingham's response not as indiscipline or a problem, but as the natural reaction of a player hungry for victory.

What is Tuchel trying to explain?

The coach's main point is this: both he and Bellingham are driven by the same goal — winning.

Tuchel considers it normal for players to have “sporting anger.” Especially in a high-pressure tournament like the World Cup, such emotions are visible both on the pitch and in interviews.

Situation

Tuchel's explanation

Bellingham heard the criticism

only the negative part was conveyed to him

The player responded sharply

it is a natural reaction

Coach's position

considers Bellingham a world-class player

Situation in the team

there is no problem

Who has Bellingham become for England?

Jude Bellingham has now become one of the most important players for the England national team. He is not just a player who links play in the center, but a leader who can deliver results in decisive moments.

Tuchel also highlights this specific aspect: Bellingham gives his all on the pitch, fights, and can change the fate of a game.

That is why the coach sees his character not as a problem, but as a strength.

An important signal before the semi-final

England faces a big semi-final against Argentina. At such a time, any tension within the team can become a major headline.

Tuchel's quick resolution of the situation is important in this regard. He defended Bellingham, explained his own words, and showed that the team is united around one goal.

This is a good signal for England before the semi-final: there is no conflict in the dressing room, only competition and hunger for victory.

“I talked to the whole team”

Tuchel said that he spoke with the entire team and that the match analysis was discussed openly in the dressing room.

“After the match, I said almost the same things in the dressing room in front of everyone,” he said.

This shows the coach's style: he aims not to make his players look bad in public, but to maintain high standards.

England needs exactly this kind of character

Bellingham's reaction, Tuchel's criticism, and the subsequent explanation showed one thing: there is pressure within the England squad, but this pressure stems from a desire to win, not from discord.

Such character is needed ahead of a World Cup semi-final. The only question is: can England channel this internal energy correctly on the pitch against Argentina?

Do you think Bellingham's character should be considered a strength for England, or is it a dangerous signal ahead of big games?

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