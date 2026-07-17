Messi and Yamal stand out in one metric ahead of the final...

The 2026 World Cup final will feature not only Argentina and Spain, but also a clash between two generations of football. 39-year-old Lionel Messi and 19-year-old Lamine Yamal are leading all players in the tournament in successful dribbles.

Only two dribbles between the two stars

According to updated statistics, Messi has successfully dribbled past his opponents 24 times in the World Cup. Lamine Yamal is the Argentine's closest pursuer with 22 effective dribbles.

What makes this result remarkable is the 20-year age gap between the players. While Messi is participating in his sixth World Cup, Yamal is making his debut in football's biggest tournament.

Nevertheless, ahead of the final, both have become the players who have troubled opposing defenses the most in one-on-one situations.

Messi is not just a leader in dribbling

The Argentina captain has scored eight goals and provided four assists in seven matches during this tournament. In addition to being at the top of the goalscoring race, he is also among the leaders in assists and created chances.

Messi did not score against England in the semi-final. However, in the final minutes of the match, he provided assists for Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez, securing Argentina's 2-1 comeback victory.

Thus, even if the 39-year-old forward's speed is not what it once was, he still maintains a high level in ball progression, finding open spaces, and disrupting the opponent's balance.

Yamal's single goal does not show his full impact

Lamine Yamal has scored only once in the tournament so far. However, this number does not fully reflect his contribution to Spain's play.

The 19-year-old winger has become one of the main weapons of the Spanish attack with his speed on the flank, unpredictable movements, and ability to beat opponents in one-on-one situations.

His 22 successful dribbles show that Yamal is forcing opposing defenders to retreat in almost every match. In the final, he faces an even tougher test against the Argentine defense.

Two generations face off in the final

On one side, Messi aims to lift the World Cup trophy once again, while on the other, Yamal is close to becoming a champion in his very first tournament.

The 2026 World Cup final between Argentina and Spain will take place on July 19 at the New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, USA.

Before the decisive match, Messi is only two dribbles ahead of Yamal. But in the final, a single successful dribble could decide the fate of the World Cup more than any statistic.

In your opinion, who will pose more of a threat with their one-on-one play in the final: Messi or Lamine Yamal?