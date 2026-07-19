Two confessions before the final: How to stop Messi and Yamal?

On the eve of the 2026 World Cup final, the head coaches of Argentina and Spain openly admitted that containing the opponent's main star will be no easy task. While Lionel Scaloni called Lamine Yamal a "football treasure," Luis de la Fuente explained through personal experience why man-marking Lionel Messi does not work.

Although both coaches spoke with humor and praise, their words revealed the main tactical dilemma before the final: how much freedom should be given to the stars of two different generations in the decisive match?

Scaloni on the "easiest" way to stop Yamal

The Argentina head coach praised Lamine Yamal's speed, technique, and skill in one-on-one situations. He called the Spanish winger a unique player who will bring much joy to his national team in the future.

"Yamal is a true treasure for football. He will bring Spain a lot of joy, but I hope not on Sunday," said Scaloni.

The expert jokingly answered the question of how to stop Yamal. He said the most reliable measure would be not to let the player leave his hotel room on match day.

Behind the humor lies serious concern. Yamal has become one of Spain's main weapons for breaking down opponent defenses on the wing, creating chances, and drastically changing the pace of the game.

De la Fuente on his old mistakeagainst Messi

The Spain head coach stated there is no plan to man-mark Messi. He said he learned many years ago that such tactics are ineffective.

When De la Fuente worked with the Sevilla youth team, he assigned a specific player to mark a young Messi. After the marker received a yellow card, the coach substituted him, and Messi scored four goals in a short time.

It is worth clarifying a detail from the initial text: according to the coach's statement, Messi scored not three, but four goals in that match.

"We will not organize man-marking against him. But we must be very attentive and pay special attention to him," said the Spanish expert.

"Messi himself is a special history"

De la Fuente called Messi, who reached another World Cup final at 39, a football legend. In his opinion, as long as the Argentine captain is on the pitch, fans should enjoy his game.

The coach implied that it is almost impossible to stop Messi with a single defender. Therefore, Spain is expected to rely on team pressure, closing passing lanes, and preventing him from turning freely with the ball against the Argentine captain. This is the tactical conclusion drawn from De la Fuente's statement.

The final is bigger than two stars

Although Messi and Yamal have become the main symbols of the final, the result will not depend solely on their actions. Spain will rely on ball possession and high pressing, while Argentina will lean on experience, character, and the ability to capitalize on decisive moments.

Defending world champion Argentina will take the field to win its fourth title, while Spain aims for its second World Cup trophy. The decisive match will be held on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and will kick off at 00:00 Tashkent time on July 20.

Scaloni wants to keep Yamal in the hotel, and De la Fuente won't entrust stopping Messi to one player. But in the final, jokes will be set aside — the price of a single mistake could be the World Cup title.