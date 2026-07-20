Real Madrid and Michael Olise: Florentino Perez begins pursuit of a new Galactico

·2·Sport
Real Madrid and Michael Olise: Florentino Perez begins pursuit of a new Galactico

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has identified his primary target for the summer transfer window. The Madrid leadership views Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise as the team's next Galactico. However, the transfer process could be more complex than expected and face diplomatic hurdles, reports Goal.com. reports .

According to Mundo Deportivo, Real Madrid is acting with extreme caution regarding this transfer to avoid damaging relations with Bayern. The club's management has established open communication with the Munich side and promised to notify the Germans in advance of any formal steps. The Madrid side has made it clear they do not wish to enter a "transfer war" for the player.

The main condition for the transfer to happen

In the current situation, the completion of the transfer depends on one person's decision. For Real Madrid to make a formal offer, Michael Olise must personally express his desire to move to the Santiago Bernabeu to the Bayern board. Until such a public statement is made by the player, the "Royal Club" prefers to remain in the shadows and maintain mutual respect between the two giants.

The 24-year-old French international has caught everyone's attention with his brilliant performances on Bundesliga pitches. Although Real Madrid already has a star-studded attacking line, Perez believes that Olise's arrival would take the team's potential to an even higher level. However, economic and political factors could hinder this plan.

According to Goal.com, one of the biggest obstacles in this transfer is the player's astronomical price tag. Bayern does not want to sell its most valuable asset, even for more than 200 million euros. Such a high price and the German club's firm stance are causing realistic views in Madrid.

At the moment, the conclusion in the Madrid club's offices is that completing this transfer this summer is almost impossible. Bayern's refusal to negotiate and the player's satisfaction with life in Munich have left the situation at a standstill. Nevertheless, Real Madrid has not closed the doors completely: if the relationship between Olise and the club deteriorates, the Spaniards are ready to act immediately.

Real MadridBayern MunichMichael OliseFlorentino PerezTransfers
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