The Spanish national team won the 2026 World Cup title by defeating Argentina 1-0 in the final. The winning goal was scored in extra time by Ferran Torres — just as Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta scored in the 2010 World Cup final to secure the trophy for his national team.

Following the conclusion of the tournament, interesting statistics regarding the participating clubs and their representatives have emerged. Zamin.uz provides details on which club's players scored the most goals in the 2026 World Cup and which club had the most representatives in the final.

22 goals from Real Madrid players!

The start of this competition was somewhat difficult for Real Madrid. Having lost the La Liga title to Barcelona for the second consecutive year, the "Royal Club" failed to include any of its players in the Spanish national team squad for the first time in history (Marc Cucurella's transfer was finalized during the tournament).

However, Real Madrid players representing other national teams became the club representatives with the most goals scored in the 2026 World Cup. In total, they managed to score 22 goals against their opponents:

Kylian Mbappe (France): 10 goals and his second career Golden Boot;

Jude Bellingham (England): 7 goals;

Vinicius Junior (Brazil): 4 goals;

Arda Guler (Turkey): 1 goal.

Clubs with the most goals in the 2026 World Cup (Top 5)

Real Madrid's position in the top scorers' table looks even more impressive, given that only one of the club's players — Marc Cucurella — reached the final.

Rank Club Name Number of Goals 1 Real Madrid 22 2 Paris Saint-Germain 15 3 Arsenal 13 4 Bayern Munich 12 5 Inter Miami and Manchester United 8 each

Hegemony in the final: Atletico, not Barcelona, is the leader!

In the final match held in New Jersey on Sunday, Barcelona participated with 8 players (all in the Spanish national team squad). However, the Catalans lost out to another Madrid team as the club with the most representatives.