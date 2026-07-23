Ramazon Temirov praises Erceg: "We'll see the rest in the fight"

Uzbekistan's UFC fighter Ramazon Temirov listed his opponent's strengths ahead of their bout against Australia's Steve Erceg on July 25. He assessed Erceg as an experienced boxer with high technique who knows how to conserve his energy.

Temirov also specifically highlighted that his opponent has already participated in a five-round championship fight. Nevertheless, the Uzbek fighter is confident that he will put on an entertaining show for the fans in the octagon.

"He is a great boxer"

Ramazon Temirov gave high marks to Steve Erceg's stand-up movement and striking technique.

"He is a great boxer. His technique is good. He moves efficiently without wasting much energy. He is a very good fighter," said Temirov.

In his opinion, Erceg knows how to control the situation and wait for an opening without making unnecessary movements during the fight.

Five-round experience with Pantoja

Temirov also acknowledged his future opponent's experience gained in high-level fights.

Steve Erceg fought a full five rounds in a championship bout against UFC champion Alexandre Pantoja. This demonstrated his endurance and ability to perform under pressure.

"He was a title contender and fought five rounds with Pantoja. We'll see the rest in the fight," the Uzbek athlete said.

Temirov promises an entertaining fight

Although Ramazon Temirov expressed respect for his opponent, he is ready to demonstrate all his capabilities in the octagon.

"We hope to put on a beautiful fight, Insha'Allah," he added.

Temirov's aggressive style and powerful strikes will be pitted against Erceg's technical and cautious movements. For this reason, a clash of two different styles can be expected in this matchup.

When will the fight take place?

The bout between Ramazon Temirov and Steve Erceg will take place on July 25.

This fight is expected to be one of the most important tests for the Uzbek athlete on his path to climbing the UFC rankings and moving closer to the division's leaders.