Shomurodov and Fayzullayev's team left European competitions — details of the nightmarish evening

·2·Sport
Shomurodov and Fayzullayev's team left European competitions — details of the nightmarish evening

The return leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round turned into a true disaster for Istanbul Basaksehir. In the match against Inter Turku held at the Veritas Stadium in Turku, Finland, the Turkish club suffered a bitter defeat and exited the tournament. All the efforts on the pitch by the two stars of the Uzbekistan national team — Eldor Shomurodov and Abbosbek Fayzullayev — could not save the team from an early departure.

In this article, we will tell you in detail about the most crucial moments of the nightmarish evening that took place in Finland, the description of the goals, and the participation of our compatriots.

"Ice Shower" in Finland: Shocking Moments of the Match

Following the 1:1 draw in the first leg, the chances of both sides were evaluated as equal. However, the hosts showed their superiority from the very first minutes.

  • Minute 18: First strike! Inter striker Yasse Tuominen accurately headed home a cross after a corner kick, leaving Muhammad helpless. The score is 1:0.

The Istanbul side tried to control the game, but struggled to break through the tight defense of the Finns. Eldor Shomurodov created several dangerous situations, but lacked precision.

  • Minute 47: The horror continues! At the start of the second half, following a serious mistake in the Basaksehir defense, Clinton Yepta scored from close range. The score is 2:0. This goal practically decided the fate of the match.

Shomurodov and Fayzullayev: Uzbek Braves on the Battlefield

In this match, the two talented Uzbek players appeared on the pitch in different roles.

Player

Minutes

Process

Efficiency

Eldor Shomurodov

1-77

Starting lineup. Led attacking plays, but breaking through the defensive wall was impossible. Three off-target shots.

Low

Abbosbek Fayzullayev

46-90

Came on as a substitute at the beginning of the second half. Increased the tempo of the game, made several passes. But could not influence the final result.

Medium

In the photo: Uzbekistan national team captain Eldor Shomurodov (number 14) surrounded by Inter Turku defenders, with the unfavorable score displayed on the stadium scoreboard in the background.

Final Context: UECL and the Future of Basaksehir

Based on the aggregate score of the two matches (3:1), Inter Turku advanced to the third qualifying round. Istanbul Basaksehir ended its participation in European competitions very early. This defeat came as a major shock to the club's management and fans.

The team's next goal will now be to perform successfully in the domestic championship and qualify for European competitions next season. For Shomurodov and Fayzullayev, this season is just beginning, and we hope they will showcase their skills in the Super Lig.

Share this article with your friends and football fans!

In your opinion, who is the main culprit behind Basaksehir's defeat? What do you think about the performance of the Uzbek players? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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