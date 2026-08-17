Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Viral Post After the UFC 330 Finale

·34·Sport
Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Viral Post After the UFC 330 Finale

The prestigious mixed martial arts event that concluded in Philadelphia, USA, UFC 330 featured a headline bout that captured the attention of MMA fans worldwide. The reigning Russian welterweight champion, Islam Makhachev faced a dangerous challenger from Ireland, Ian Machado Garryin a grueling five-round clash, winning by judges’ decision and successfully defending his title.

After the fight, former undefeated UFC champion and Makhachev’s closest friend and mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov shared a special post on his social media pages, congratulating Islam on this historic achievement.

“He conquered every peak and broke the record”

Khabib Nurmagomedov praised Makhachev’s place in sports history and expressed his heartfelt wishes:

“‘Achievement’ is a word that carries special meaning in sport. Islam and ‘achievement’ have become almost synonymous. He conquered every peak that can be reached in this sport, broke the record for the longest winning streak in UFC history, and rightfully ranks among the greatest athletes ever to enter the Octagon.

May Almighty Allah always protect you and keep you in goodness and blessings, brother”.

A historic winning streak and legendary status

The victory over Ian Machado Garry further cemented Makhachev’s status as the undisputed leader in UFC history:

  • Records broken: Islam Makhachev recorded the longest winning streak in the organization’s history, surpassing Anderson Silva’s record;

  • 29th victory: With this result, Islam raised his career win total to 29, matching Khabib Nurmagomedov’s record of 29–0.

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Khabib NurmagomedovIslam MakhachevUFCPhiladelphiaAnderson Silva
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