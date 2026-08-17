New Record: Islam Makhachev Reveals Secrets of His Fight Against Garry

·21·Sport
New Record: Islam Makhachev Reveals Secrets of His Fight Against Garry

held in Philadelphia, USA, UFC 330 numbered event’s main fight saw welterweight champion Islam Makhachev the No. 1 contender Ian Machado Garryand successfully defend his championship belt.

After the grueling 25-minute fight, the Russian champion revealed details of a dangerous fourth-round incident that could nearly have resulted in a knockout.

“He hit my nose directly with the back of his head”: Dangerous fourth-round incident

Makhachev said an unexpected heavy collision occurred while slamming the contender to the canvas:

“In the fourth round, I trapped him in the corner and slammed him. You can watch the replay — he badly injured my nose with his head; the back of his head hit my nose directly.

For a few seconds, my vision went blurry and I saw stars. I immediately felt that my nose was broken or seriously injured. However, after the fight, the doctors examined me and confirmed that, apart from the contusion, there were no other serious injuries”.

Judges’ decision and the disputed fourth round

The full five-round octagon battle ended with a unanimous decision, but differences emerged in the round-by-round scoring:

  • Two judges’ scorecards: Sol D'Amato and Mike Bell awarded four of the five rounds to the reigning champion, scoring the fight 49-46;

  • The third judge’s scorecard: Eric Colon determined that contender Garry won not only the third round but also the fourth, in which the heavy collision occurred, scoring the fight 48-47.

Anderson Silva’s historic record broken

This victory over Ian Garry opened a new chapter in MMA history:

  • 17th consecutive victory: This was Islam Makhachev’s 17th consecutive victory in the UFC;

  • Absolute record: With this result, the Russian fighter broke legendary Anderson Silva’s long-standing record for the longest winning streak in UFC history, firmly establishing himself among the greatest athletes in the organization’s history.

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Islam MakhachevIan Machado GarryUFCAnderson SilvaPhiladelphia
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