Manchester City prepares for a fierce battle against financial charges

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Manchester City prepares for a fierce battle against financial charges

England's Manchester City is preparing a serious legal defense plan to overturn the charges brought against them for breaching financial rules. According to Goal.com, the 'Citizens' are ready to present irrefutable evidence proving that over £830 million in sponsorship deals were funded by the UAE government rather than private owners. This is reported by Goal.com reports. It is reported.

An independent commission had found Manchester City guilty of illegally funneling over £900 million to circumvent financial regulations. However, according to the Daily Mail Sport, the club has developed a thorough strategy to overturn this decision, aiming to prove with evidence that the Abu Dhabi government was behind the disputed agreements.

Irrefutable evidence and bank statements

The club possesses crucial documents such as bank statements and witness testimonies, which confirm that funds were transferred directly from government accounts to sponsors. Manchester City is relying on proving beyond doubt during the appeal process that the £830.69 million in funding originated from legitimate sources.

As a reminder, the bulk of the Premier League's charges were based on emails obtained by hackers, including messages written in 2013. These messages discussed how sponsorship funds were moved. However, Manchester City firmly maintains that these correspondences consist of incorrect assumptions made by club staff.

Management's firm statement

Club CEO Ferran Soriano, in a video message to staff, strongly denied these accusations. According to him, the entire case is built on a single false claim—the assumption that the owner's personal money was secretly injected through sponsors—which is completely untrue.

Soriano emphasized that all necessary documents, including bank transfers, have been submitted to the Premier League commission to show that the money did not come from the owner's pocket, but was transferred from government accounts.

Reaction of commercial partners

Following this controversy, Etihad Airways, one of the club's major sponsors, has begun considering serious steps. According to the source, the airline is considering taking legal action against the Premier League.

Etihad Airways categorically rejected the independent commission's findings, stating that they were not given the opportunity to express their position during the legal process. An airline representative emphasized that this decision is damaging their reputation and demanded that the Premier League be held fully accountable for the severe consequences that have arisen.

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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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