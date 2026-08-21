Juventus Preparing for Major Changes to Its Goalkeeping Department

·13·Sport
Juventus Preparing for Major Changes to Its Goalkeeping Department

Turin club Juventus is preparing to make major changes to its goalkeeping department. With Guglielmo Vicario being considered as the first-choice goalkeeper for the new season, the futures of the team’s other goalkeepers have been called into question. These changes are expected to be the next major step for the Turin club in the transfer market. Goal.com reports on this.

According to information published by Tuttosport, Guglielmo Vicario is now almost certain to become the club’s new first-choice goalkeeper. As a result, Juventus must decide the futures of experienced goalkeepers such as Mattia Perin and Michele Di Gregorio. Depending on the situation in the transfer market, at least one of them—and possibly both—could leave the team.

Mattia Perin and the Palermo option

Palermo are interested in signing Mattia Perin. Negotiations over the move initially slowed somewhat because of financial difficulties. Palermo believe that the transfer fee set by Juventus is slightly too high. Nevertheless, the option has become relevant again in recent hours, and the parties are continuing negotiations.

There are also other contenders for Mattia Perin, and his future at the Turin club will become clearer in the coming days. If he leaves the team, it would mark an important turning point in the Bianconeri’s plans to renew their goalkeeping department.

The situation surrounding Michele Di Gregorio

Although Michele Di Gregorio’s situation is somewhat different, it remains just as delicate. The former Monza goalkeeper has not been included in the coaching staff’s new sporting project, and the club is looking for a new destination for him. With initial negotiations with Marseille having stalled, a direct transfer currently appears complicated.

Nevertheless, it emerged in recent hours that Bournemouth are considering the goalkeeper as they look to strengthen their goalkeeping department. Lazio are also closely monitoring the Italian goalkeeper’s situation. Such interest during the transfer window is making the situation even more intriguing.

Juventus are trying to find a solution that suits all parties. The club intends to find Di Gregorio a new team where he can continue his career with stability. If both goalkeepers leave, the Turin club will also have to resolve the issue of its reserve goalkeeper.

JuventusSerie ATransfersGuglielmo VicarioFootball
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