Irish Star Speaks Candidly About Islam Makhachev’s Victory...

The prestigious tournament that concluded in Philadelphia, USA, UFC 330 featured a five-round main event between welterweight champion Islam Makhachevand Irish star Ian Machado Garry who lost by unanimous decision.

After the fierce battle in the Octagon, the 27-year-old fighter issued an open and courageous statement, acknowledging the reasons for his defeat without excuses and recognizing his opponent’s historic status.

“Islam, you are an amazing human being”: Garry’s tribute to the champion

The Irish athlete sent Islam Makhachev a heartfelt message of congratulations through social media and the press:

“Islam, you are an amazing human being, and I have immense respect for you. Congratulations on the victory, genuinely! As for the fight, nothing surprised me. Makhachev fully deserved this belt. As soon as the Russian fighter moved up to our weight class, I said he should immediately be given the opportunity to fight for a second belt. Although I believed with all my heart that I was better than him, today he earned a deserved victory. You will hear no complaints or excuses from me.”.

“One step back, then 10 steps forward”: Message to the fans

Ian Garry said he had completed the best training camp of his career and expressed great confidence in the future:

A test against the toughest opponent: “This was the best training camp of my life. I had a tough, uncompromising fight against the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet, a man who has truly made history”;

An apology to the fans: “This defeat may throw me one step back, but after this I will take ten leaps forward. I apologize to all my fans for not delivering the result you expected. I love you all!”.

For context, following this historic victory at UFC 330, Islam Makhachev became the first fighter in promotion history to record 17 consecutive wins, breaking the long-standing record held by legendary Anderson Silva.

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