Genoa considering new names to strengthen their attack

The Serie A club Genoa are continuing their search for a centre-forward to strengthen the squad under head coach Daniele De Rossi. According to Il Secolo XIX, the club’s management are carefully assessing several options to find a suitable addition to the attack before the summer transfer window closes. This was reported by Goal.com.

One of the club’s main targets is Evan Ferguson. The 21-year-old Irish forward previously played for Roma and is currently contracted to Brighton. However, the transfer faces several complications, including the serious ankle injury that required surgery and the time the player needs to return to action, slowing down the process.

Alternative options in the transfer market

Genoa’s management are not limiting themselves to a single player and are also considering other forwards. Lorenzo Lucca is among the main targets who could potentially join on loan. The club are also closely monitoring other attackers with international experience.

According to GOAL.com, experienced forward Mehdi Taremi, who scored 16 goals for Olympiacos last season, has also attracted Genoa’s interest. Although the Iranian is not currently the club’s top transfer priority, there is interest in his services, and the Genoa-based side will have to compete with other suitors.

Talents from the international stage

The Italian club are focusing on young and promising players not only from the domestic league but also from foreign competitions. The following players are also on their transfer shortlist:

Montenegrin forward Milutin Osmajic (of Preston)

Moroccan player El Mehdi Bentayeb (of Union Touarga)

For Genoa, who are preparing for the next round of Serie A fixtures, solving their problems in attack is one of the main tasks of the season. The management are expected to make a final decision soon and improve the team’s attacking potential.