ESPN Ranking: Who Is the World’s Best Midfielder?
ESPN has released its latest ranking of central and defensive midfielders. Europe’s biggest football stars feature on the list, but the identity of the player in first place deserves special attention.
The main question is: Who did ESPN rate highest among Vitinha, Declan Rice and Rodri?
Vitinha takes first place: ESPN names the 10 best midfielders
In ESPN’s 2026 FC 100 ranking, Vitinha of PSG and Portugal took first place among central and defensive midfielders. The ranking was based on the players’ performances and overall impact during the previous season.
ESPN’s top 10
Position
Player
Club
1
Vitinha
PSG
2
Declan Rice
Arsenal
3
Rodri
Barcelona
4
João Neves
PSG
5
Pedri
Barcelona
6
Federico Valverde
Real Madrid
7
Joshua Kimmich
Bayern Munich
8
Enzo Fernández
Chelsea
9
Moisés Caicedo
Chelsea
10
Fabián Ruiz
PSG
PSG and Barcelona lead the midfield rankings
Three PSG players — Vitinha, João Neves and Fabián Ruiz — made the list. From Barcelona, Rodri and Pedri made the top 10, while Chelsea were represented by Enzo Fernández and Moisés Caicedo.
In ESPN’s assessment, a player’s consistency throughout the entire season was one of the key factors, rather than just short-term form.
The big debate now is whether Vitinha really deserves the top spot
With Vitinha in first place, Declan Rice and Rodri were named as his closest challengers. Pedri’s fifth-place finish and Valverde’s sixth could also spark heated debate among fans.
Do you think Vitinha really is the best central or defensive midfielder in the world? Or should first place belong to Rice, Rodri or Pedri? Share your opinion in the comments and share the article on Telegram and other social networks.
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