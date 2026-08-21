ESPN Ranking: Who Is the World’s Best Midfielder?

ESPN has released its latest ranking of central and defensive midfielders. Europe’s biggest football stars feature on the list, but the identity of the player in first place deserves special attention.

The main question is: Who did ESPN rate highest among Vitinha, Declan Rice and Rodri?

Vitinha takes first place: ESPN names the 10 best midfielders

In ESPN’s 2026 FC 100 ranking, Vitinha of PSG and Portugal took first place among central and defensive midfielders. The ranking was based on the players’ performances and overall impact during the previous season.

ESPN’s top 10

Position Player Club 1 Vitinha PSG 2 Declan Rice Arsenal 3 Rodri Barcelona 4 João Neves PSG 5 Pedri Barcelona 6 Federico Valverde Real Madrid 7 Joshua Kimmich Bayern Munich 8 Enzo Fernández Chelsea 9 Moisés Caicedo Chelsea 10 Fabián Ruiz PSG

PSG and Barcelona lead the midfield rankings

Three PSG players — Vitinha, João Neves and Fabián Ruiz — made the list. From Barcelona, Rodri and Pedri made the top 10, while Chelsea were represented by Enzo Fernández and Moisés Caicedo.

In ESPN’s assessment, a player’s consistency throughout the entire season was one of the key factors, rather than just short-term form.

The big debate now is whether Vitinha really deserves the top spot

With Vitinha in first place, Declan Rice and Rodri were named as his closest challengers. Pedri’s fifth-place finish and Valverde’s sixth could also spark heated debate among fans.

Do you think Vitinha really is the best central or defensive midfielder in the world? Or should first place belong to Rice, Rodri or Pedri? Share your opinion in the comments and share the article on Telegram and other social networks.